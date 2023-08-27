Share
Preseason Game Suspended After Dolphins' Daewood Davis Carted Off Field

 By The Associated Press  August 26, 2023 at 7:09pm
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Dolphins said, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

Players from both teams came onto the field as Davis lay face-down on the turf for several minutes. After he was carted off, coaches agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Miami Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said “It was just tough to see,” while offering his thoughts and prayers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was emotional when speaking to the media, sharing stories about Davis from camp.

“He’s magnetic, he’s got a cool personality to him,” McDaniel said. Noting that Davis was popular among his teammates because of his work ethic.

“We’re hoping for a full recovery.”

Editors Note: The Western Journal will continue to monitor the situation for any further developments.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

