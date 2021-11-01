Share
Commentary

That's Our President, Folks: Biden Takes Place at Far Edge of Stage, Looks Disheveled with Crooked Tie

 By Samantha Chang  November 1, 2021 at 9:07am
Share

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then the latest photo of President Joe Biden awkwardly posing at the Group of 20 summit is screaming. And it’s howling, “America last!”

Biden‘s latest gaffe unfolded Saturday, when he and other world leaders posed for the G-20 “class photo” in Rome.

The G-20 summit is a global forum that brings together the world’s biggest economies. Comprised of 19 countries and the European Union, the G-20 meets every year to discuss how to manage the world economy.

Its members account for more than 80 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, according to the G-20 website.

The United States typically been considered the leader of the G-20, given its longstanding position as the world’s foremost economic power.

Trending:
Conservatives Furious: Kavanaugh, Barrett Side with Liberal Judges on Major SCOTUS Decision

However, since Biden was installed in the White House, America’s international standing has tumbled, and the G-20 “family photo” illustrated this point.



Whereas former President Donald Trump typically posed front and center in most group photos with other world leaders, Biden stood at the far end of the G-20 portrait, looking as if he was going to fall off the stage.

The career politician — who turns 79 this month — looked disheveled and stiff, as if he had been edited into the picture, and his tie was comically crooked.

In another group photo, the American president was completely absent.

Present in the picture were British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing German leader Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Amy Tarkanian, the former chairwoman of the Nevada GOP, tweeted, “Where’s Joe Biden?”

Related:
Watch: Joe Biden Awkwardly Tells Pope to 'Buy the Drinks' During Next Visit After Giving Him Bizarre Gift

At the ceremony, the G-20 leaders tossed a coin into Trevi Fountain, the iconic Roman monument popularized in the 1960 film “La Dolce Vita.”

According to legend, if you throw a coin into the fountain, you will return to Rome. Interestingly, Biden was not present at the event. You can read into that what you want.

Numerous Twitter users mocked Biden for his noticeable absence by offering their own theories for why he didn’t show up.

Predictably, left-wing apologists — who spent four years dissecting Trump’s every gesture — downplayed Biden’s bumbling G-20 appearance, even though the PR damage was done.

One can argue that these group photos of world leaders don’t matter, but the symbolism that can be attached to them is weaponized by both political sides to push partisan narratives.

To underscore that the G-20 — like the United Nations and NATO — is little more than a left-wing activist group, the organization formally endorsed a new 15 percent global minimum tax on Saturday.

The new tax will take effect in 2023.

The left-wing Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development applauded the wealth redistribution proposal, which will “reallocate more than USD 125 billion of profits from around 100 of the world’s largest and most profitable multinational enterprises to countries worldwide.”

According to the OECD, the 15 percent global minimum corporate tax “will see countries collect around USD 150 billion in new revenues annually.”

As with most international programs, the goal is taking money from U.S. taxpayers to give to other countries. This is Biden’s America.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




loading
That's Our President, Folks: Biden Takes Place at Far Edge of Stage, Looks Disheveled with Crooked Tie
Biden Holds Basement Meeting Begging Dems for Help, But Lawmakers Walk Out Baffled
Trump Just Dropped Major Hint About 2024: The Sacrifice He Is Willing to Make
Video: 'COVID Conscious' Biden Coughs Into Hand, Then Shares His Germs with the Front Row
Biden's America: Supply Chain Breakdown Preventing Cancer Patients from Getting Life-Saving Drugs
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.