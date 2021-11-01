If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then the latest photo of President Joe Biden awkwardly posing at the Group of 20 summit is screaming. And it’s howling, “America last!”

Biden‘s latest gaffe unfolded Saturday, when he and other world leaders posed for the G-20 “class photo” in Rome.

The G-20 summit is a global forum that brings together the world’s biggest economies. Comprised of 19 countries and the European Union, the G-20 meets every year to discuss how to manage the world economy.

Its members account for more than 80 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, according to the G-20 website.

The United States typically been considered the leader of the G-20, given its longstanding position as the world’s foremost economic power.

However, since Biden was installed in the White House, America’s international standing has tumbled, and the G-20 “family photo” illustrated this point.







Whereas former President Donald Trump typically posed front and center in most group photos with other world leaders, Biden stood at the far end of the G-20 portrait, looking as if he was going to fall off the stage.

The career politician — who turns 79 this month — looked disheveled and stiff, as if he had been edited into the picture, and his tie was comically crooked.

Spot the difference …. pic.twitter.com/7zzvv4Y176 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 31, 2021

In another group photo, the American president was completely absent.

Present in the picture were British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing German leader Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Amy Tarkanian, the former chairwoman of the Nevada GOP, tweeted, “Where’s Joe Biden?”

The G20 leaders went over to the Fontana di Trevi in Rome for a photo op throwing the coin in the fountain. Where’s Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/SuPx0PfLFQ — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) October 31, 2021

At the ceremony, the G-20 leaders tossed a coin into Trevi Fountain, the iconic Roman monument popularized in the 1960 film “La Dolce Vita.”

According to legend, if you throw a coin into the fountain, you will return to Rome. Interestingly, Biden was not present at the event. You can read into that what you want.

Numerous Twitter users mocked Biden for his noticeable absence by offering their own theories for why he didn’t show up.

It was his Nap time !!! https://t.co/0NOWsokI6i — Tony Maxey (@lknmax) October 31, 2021

#PoopyPantsBiden was still washing and drying out his boxers. https://t.co/9uhDfKVwy0 — Sweet Polly Purebred GETTR (@shesova) October 31, 2021

Having an ice cream cone. https://t.co/SkArxZ3qEy — Joanne Daley (@jcdaley) October 31, 2021

You have to be a Real Leader … https://t.co/52S06C5Owg — REDFin #FJBiden (@MomJar1) October 31, 2021

Predictably, left-wing apologists — who spent four years dissecting Trump’s every gesture — downplayed Biden’s bumbling G-20 appearance, even though the PR damage was done.

So? The world is a big place and America isn’t the center of it. — jordan (@jordangerous) October 31, 2021

One can argue that these group photos of world leaders don’t matter, but the symbolism that can be attached to them is weaponized by both political sides to push partisan narratives.

An image speaks more than 1,000 words. This #G7 photo has several interpretations: one is #Germany’s dominance with Angela Merkel leading the free world. The other, with Trump the only one seated, the rest of the G7 staffers are reporting to him with Merkel as his Chief of Staff! pic.twitter.com/023eFMNbaA — Geovanny Vicente-Romero (@GeovannyVicentR) June 9, 2018

To underscore that the G-20 — like the United Nations and NATO — is little more than a left-wing activist group, the organization formally endorsed a new 15 percent global minimum tax on Saturday.

The new tax will take effect in 2023.

#G20 @ Rome has endorsed today the historic international #tax reform with a 15% global minimum tax and a redistribution of 25% of the rent of the largest companies. Big thanks to my @OECDtax team for their great work. Now back to work for speedy implementation @MathiasCormann pic.twitter.com/pREGX9wNub — Pascal Saint-Amans (@PSaintAmans) October 31, 2021

The left-wing Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development applauded the wealth redistribution proposal, which will “reallocate more than USD 125 billion of profits from around 100 of the world’s largest and most profitable multinational enterprises to countries worldwide.”

According to the OECD, the 15 percent global minimum corporate tax “will see countries collect around USD 150 billion in new revenues annually.”

As with most international programs, the goal is taking money from U.S. taxpayers to give to other countries. This is Biden’s America.

