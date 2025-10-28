'President Is Losing Support': MTG in Heated Clash Over Government Shutdown

One of the most ardent and earliest supporters of the MAGA movement appears to be running out of patience with her peers — and perhaps even her president.

GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who could still be fairly described as pro-MAGA, vented her frustrations during a House Republican-led, lawmakers-only conference call on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

The main crux of Greene’s ire? She argued that the GOP is wasting its Congressional majority by refusing to actually meet its constituents and hear from them, and that this ongoing government shutdown — no matter how much it’s blamed on Democrats — still reflects poorly on them.

“You guys need to get out of Washington, D.C., and go back to your districts and talk to real people, because real people are pissed,” Greene told House GOP leaders, per Fox. “They expect us to do our legislative constitutional duty and not take marching orders from the political team at the White House.”

Greene, after noting how she was an early adopter of Trumpism, then made the blistering point that some of this blowback about the shutdown and lack of legislation was reaching Donald Trump himself:

“Even the president is losing support.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson allegedly refuted Greene’s statement, praising both the GOP track record and President Donald Trump’s accomplishments.

“He’s not sleeping. I’m not sleeping … because we are working around the clock,” Johnson said.

Do you approve of Trump’s second term so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (384 Votes) No: 2% (7 Votes)

Johnson then jabbed Greene for airing her grievances on social media: “How does that help us, Marjorie?”

If Greene’s follow-up action was any indication, it’s clear that that particular plea from Johnson fell on deaf ears.

You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders. And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax… https://t.co/eiY6M8tJyD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2025

“You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders,” Greene posted. “And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax credits to make health insurance affordable for Americans.

“Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call.”

In an earlier X post, Greene laid out just how important resolving this government shutdown — and getting her peers back to work — was for her. Interestingly, unlike her party’s talking point, Greene seems to believe both sides of the aisle are to blame for the ongoing shutdown.

As a member of the House, I voted YES to fund the government at the end of September, it’s now up to the Senate. I have not and will not take a paycheck during the government shutdown. Again as I’ve been saying from the beginning, the political drama and government shutdown can… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2025

“As a member of the House, I voted YES to fund the government at the end of September, it’s now up to the Senate,” Greene posted earlier in the day. “I have not and will not take a paycheck during the government shutdown.

“Again as I’ve been saying from the beginning, the political drama and government shutdown can easily and quickly be resolved by both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.