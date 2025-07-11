Share
News
This X screen shot shows protesters fleeing a marijuana farm in California.
This X screen shot shows protesters fleeing a marijuana farm in California. (@KTLA / X Screen Shot)

President of Marijuana Farm Accused of Child Labor Was a Big Dem Donor: Report

 By Johnathan Jones  July 11, 2025 at 3:02pm
Share

Federal agents raided two marijuana farms in California on Thursday, both operated by a top Democratic donor, according to Fox News.

Glass House Farms President Graham Farrar has donated thousands to Democrats across the state.

Farrar, who identifies on social media as a Santa Barbara resident, has given to the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee’s federal PAC and Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat.

He also reportedly donated $10,000 to Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in 2018, per California campaign finance records.

Farrar’s most recent political contribution was to Democratic Assemblymember Gregg Hart in July 2023.

The raids were carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents alongside National Guard troops.

According to Reuters, ICE agents in military-style vehicles arrived at Glass House Farms’ sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo.

Video of the raids quickly spread online, drawing dozens of anti-government protesters to the area.

Newsom shared one and lashed out at President Donald Trump after the raid.

Is recreational marijuana use legal in your state?

“Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields,” Newsom posted on X. “Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.”

The verified Department of Homeland Security X account shared Newsom’s post and commented, “Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?”

Activists blocked rural roadways and accosted agents in the fields, according to multiple local outlets.

Related:
Hero or Villain? Supporters Rally Around Doctor Facing Federal Charges Over Fake Vaccine Cards

Glass House claimed that it had complied fully with federal warrants and would share updates as needed.

The company said, “Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors.”

But according to Fox News, DHS confirmed that nine unaccompanied minors in the U.S. illegally were rescued during the operation.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “So glad our law enforcement could rescue another child.”

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said the farm is under investigation for child labor violations.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




President of Marijuana Farm Accused of Child Labor Was a Big Dem Donor: Report
Deputy FBI Director Bongino Considering Resignation Amid Epstein Fallout: Report
Court Throws Out Biden Admin's Plea Deal with 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Ken Paxton's Senator Wife Files for Divorce 'On Biblical Grounds,' Shakes Up Primary
'Incredibly Disappointing': Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Officially Caved to the LGBT Agenda
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation