President Pete? Watchdog Group Secures Buttigieg's Calendar, What They Found Explains It All

As America’s transportation sector continues to face serious issues that he seems to be utterly ignoring, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is taking meetings with climate change extremists, perhaps signaling he is eyeing a possible run for the White House in 2024.

President Joe Biden continues to face calls across the left to limit himself to a single term and to give up hopes of being re-elected in 2024. Polls also show his own voters don’t want him to run again.

The president’s shaky position has caused a slew of Democrats to hint that they could jump in to replace Biden at the head of the party, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But this month, it appears that another favorite Democrat may be laying the groundwork to launch a bid for the White House in 2024.

A look at Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s schedule shows that he is meeting with extremist climate change and anti-fossil fuel advocacy groups that are swimming in the “dark money.”

Dark money is when political donors try to hide their donations by giving to groups that are not directly tied to a candidate and therefore do not have to disclose their donations to voters.

Buttigieg’s meetings with radical climate activists come amid massive supply chain issues, continuously soaring gasoline and energy prices and clogged ports that he is supposed to be helping resolve in his role as U.S. Transportation Secretary.

According to Fox News, Buttigieg’s internal calendar shows he has “met on multiple occasions with dark money-linked environmental groups that advocate for anti-fossil fuel policies.”

The watchdog group Americans for Public Trust obtained the calendar through a public records request, Fox News reported. The documents revealed that Buttigieg has met with groups including the League of Conservation Voters, Natural Resources Defense Council, Securing America’s Future Energy and Climate Action Campaign.

All these groups have advocated for the U.S. to transition to a so-called “green” economy by ditching fossil fuels.

Caitlin Sutherland, the executive director of APT, blasted Buttigieg for his meetings.

“Supply chains have collapsed, gas prices are at a record high and air travel is a disaster, but instead of fixing these problems, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has decided to team-up with dark money groups to implement their extremist policies that hurt everyday Americans,” Sutherland told Fox News.

“Buttigieg and the Biden administration’s priorities are completely out of touch with what the average family needs the most right now,” Sutherland added.

“According to the calendar entries, dated from February 2021 through October 2021, Buttigieg met on three occasions with LCV leadership. The meetings included a one-on-one with LCV Chairwoman Carol Browner, a former Environmental Protection Agency administrator and White House climate adviser for former President Obama,” Fox added.

After one meeting with Buttigieg this year, LCV launched a $10 million ad blitz to urge the Biden administration to push trillions into climate-change initiatives. And several other groups, including the NDRC and the Sierra Club, have been behind slews of campaigns and lawsuits against the government and private companies as they seek to destroy the U.S. energy sector.

These environmental groups “have received significant donations from massive liberal dark money networks,” Fox added.

The meetings with these powerful, well-funded, left-wing groups invite speculation that Buttigieg is once again setting up the framework for another run for president, after a failed run in 2020.

Indeed, even CNN has reported that insiders imagine that Buttigieg is ” widely expected to run to succeed Biden.”

In October, after noting that the Democrats are pushing Buttigieg out on the meet-and-greet trail, CNN added that “the party’s preference for Buttigieg on the trail may be an early indicator of the future direction of the party overall.”

Buttigieg, whose only prior political experience was being mayor of a small Indiana town, had a massively failed run for president in 2020 when he discovered he couldn’t win even one primary contest.

Likely because he is openly gay, the left-wing media adored him and lovingly dubbed him “Mayor Pete.”

The speculation has not been doused in the least since Buttigieg has refused to rule out another run for the top spot.

Asked about a run for the White House at the end of October, Buttigieg told CNN, “I’m 40. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I do know that. I’ve been entrusted with this amazing opportunity and responsibility to help shape the infrastructure we’re going to be living with and working with and counting on for the rest of our lives.”

It all bears close watching, of course, but it would not be surprising if “Mayor Pete” is beginning to look at another run for the White House, especially since the current occupant seems to be in such a precarious position for 2024. It would also not be surprising for Democrats to flock to the banner of a man who has already proven to be incapable of winning.

