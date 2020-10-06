President Trump Appoints Tom Fitton, Larry Elder to His Administration

Would a racist appoint a prominent African-American political commentator to his administration with the goal of helping the black community?

According to the left, the answer is most likely yes.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced he was appointing conservative talk radio host Larry Elder to be a member of the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys.

In addition to Elder, Trump made three other appointments: Thomas Fitton, president of the Judicial Watch, was appointed to the District of Columbia Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure, and both Loren Robert Flaum and Bill H. Stern were appointed to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Fitton is a noteworthy addition. Known for its conservative activism, Fitton’s organization, Judicial Watch, is a citizen watchdog group that has brought various Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the government, according to Breitbart.

Still, given the current political climate, the most notable of the four appointees is Elder.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to permeate mainstream culture and race relations continue to deteriorate, Trump isn’t just standing by.

Elder, who is African-American, has long advocated for change within the black community.

While many on the left claim that the unseen forces of vaguely defined concepts such as “systemic racism” are responsible for black economic disparity, Elder doesn’t buy into that theoretical nonsense.

Instead, he has long pointed out a more obvious problem that has held the black community down since the expansion of the welfare state more so than any racist or ill-defined system of racism: fatherlessness.

The conservative commentator examined this issue in a video titled “Black Fathers Matter,” which now has over 4 million views on YouTube.

“It was President Barack Obama who said, ‘We all know these statistics — that children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of school; and 20 times more likely to end up in prison,” Elder said in the video.

“The Journal of Research on Adolescence confirms that even after controlling for varying levels of household income, kids in father-absent homes are more likely to end up in jail, and kids who never had a father in the house are the most likely to wind up behind bars.”

Elder went on to point out that black fatherlessness became a major problem near the middle of the 20th century. This suggests racism was likely not the cause, given the fact that the civil rights movement helped lessen racial animus around that time.

“Economist Walter Williams has written that: ‘According to census data from 1890 to 1940, a black child was more likely to grow up with married parents than a white child.’ For blacks, out-of-wedlock births have gone from 25 percent in 1965 to 73 percent in 2015,” Elder explained.

“What happened to fathers? The answer is found in a basic law of economics: If you subsidize undesirable behavior, you will get more undesirable behavior,” he continued. “Our generous welfare system allows women, in effect, to marry the government, and this makes it all too easy for men to abandon their traditional moral and financial responsibilities.”

“Fathers matter. Until we have a government policy that makes that its first priority, nothing will change.”

With the appointment of Elder, such a policy may soon become a reality.

Obviously, the left’s well-tread allegations of racism against Trump fall flat when you consider that he appointed someone like Elder with the goal of helping black men and boys.

In leftists’ minds, however, someone like Larry Elder doesn’t count as a black man. To them, he is an “Uncle Tom,” or a race traitor.

Over the summer, Elder spoke with The Western Journal about his recently released movie “Uncle Tom: An Oral History of the American Black Conservative.”

The movie covers the racism of the left when they attack black conservatives. Racial slurs such as the n-word, “coon” and “Uncle Tom” are all permitted as long as the person on the receiving end advocates for free markets and believes in traditional family values.

“The director, Justin Malone, came to me a couple of years ago and told me he had an idea to do a documentary about the way blacks are treated who are conservatives, to suggest that maybe we ought not march in there like lemmings and pull the lever 95 percent for the Democratic Party,” Elder told The Western Journal.

“Instead of this starting a healthy debate and a conversation, Justin was shocked that people like myself, Candace Owens and some of the others who were in the movie, are derided as sell-outs and Uncle Toms and he wanted to know why.

“And so I told him, ‘Well, a lot of people simply don’t agree with with our point of view.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but why the Uncle Tom stuff, why the coon stuff, why the self- loathing stuff?’ And the more he kept asking me that the more I said, this is an intriguing notion to explore.”

If this country is going to move forward and find true solutions to the many problems that plague the black community, adopting Elder’s focus on strengthening the nuclear family is a great place to start.

Nevertheless, if leftists continue to dishonestly accuse those they disagree with of bigotry, and if they continue to promote anti-black racism against black people who think differently from them, race relations will inevitably deteriorate.

But maybe that’s exactly what the Democrats want.

