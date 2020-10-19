Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

President Trump Attacked for Giving Offering While at Church in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump is cheered by the congregation as he attends a Sunday service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a campaign swing through the battleground state.Mandel Ngan /AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump is cheered by the congregation as he attends a Sunday service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a campaign swing through the battleground state. Trump dug his hand into his pocket when it came time for the collection, but liberal critics on social media weren't happy with how he gave. (Mandel Ngan /AFP via Getty Images) 

By C. Douglas Golden
Published October 19, 2020 at 2:50pm
P Share Print

The act of giving to God or the church isn’t just uncontroversial, it’s expected of Christians.

Tithing — the act of donating one-tenth of one’s earnings — appears rather early in the Bible, in Genesis 14. (For the benefit of our liberal readership, that’s the first book of the Bible, the one with Adam, Eve, Noah, Cain, Abel and most of the other figures in the Good Book you can probably identify who aren’t named Jesus.)

Over the centuries of the Christian era, donations from individuals large and small have kept houses of worship operating, fed the poor, established hospitals and maintained missionary activities in foreign lands. In short, as most churchgoers know, money from believers is what takes care of material needs so religious organizations, no matter what their faith, can attend to the spiritual.

I mention all this background because social media is now all (pardon the pun) atwitter about the fact President Donald Trump gave money at a church.

Trump had made a Sunday visit to the International Church of Las Vegas before a Carson City, Nevada, campaign stop in the battleground state, according to Fox News.

TRENDING: Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking

Here was Trump putting the money into the collection bucket:

The fact that this was news was probably the biggest piece of news from this non-event. But lo, the devils of social media came round about us, and the ingloriousness of their faux outrage shone round about us:

A lot of the hilarity seemed to hinge on the fact that the president was counting the money (or claims that he’d only given $20 or $40):

RELATED: Fox News Hosts Gets Biden Surrogate To Make Shock Admission About Hunter Biden Email Scandal

Wait, wasn’t he either not paying and/or cheating on his taxes? I could have sworn that was the official line as of, say, three hours ago. Or does that not even matter anymore? Did it even matter in the first place?

Some of these insults barely even make sense and some of them were callbacks to Trump jokes that were profoundly old:

In case you either forgot and/or missed it, “hamberders” is a reference to a deleted tweet from January of 2019, after the lunch where Trump’s White House served the then-college football national champion Clemson University Tigers hamburgers but misspelled it in the original tweet.

The Hill being what it is — a liberal-leaning Beltway publication with a large, liberal-leaning readership — the vast, vast majority of responses were slamming Trump along lines more or less as intelligent as those above.

But the president did have his defenders, even on The Hill’s Twitter feed.

Every one of those defenders had a point.

Does this prove liberals will attack Trump for anything he does?

From the early morning of Nov. 9, 2016, when Trump won the presidency, through the almost-four years that have followed, Democrats on Capitol Hill, and hideously biased mainstream media reporters have taken every opportunity to attack him in an effort to stain the legitimacy of his victory.

Anything close to bad news is hyped with breathless abandon — does anyone remember when his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, was supposed to be the end of his presidency? That was in 2018.

On the other hand, anything that a sane person would consider good news is ignored or downplayed, like the roaring economy that, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, was setting employment records on a regular basis, especially among the groups that liberals claim to care about, like blacks and Hispanics.

So it’s not surprising that a president who has regularly donated his salary to the country’s good — helping veterans, fighting opioid addiction, battling the coronavirus — is mocked for a donation to a place of worship.

None of this should matter. The fact that it did should tell us everything we need to know about the left.

As that last Twitter post put it, if Trump walked on water, liberals would say he couldn’t swim.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







President Trump Attacked for Giving Offering While at Church in Las Vegas
Vindictive Behar Tries To Dox Unlikely Star from Trump Town Hall: 'Let's Make Her Famous'
Watch Bizarre Scene as Biden Screams Out Words from Giant Teleprompter
Kristen Welker, the Next Debate Moderator, Got Busted Tipping Off Team Hillary in 2016
Toddlers Can Be Killed Under Shocking New Euthanasia Law Proposal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×