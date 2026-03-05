President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a potential U.S. intervention in Cuba during an interview with the Beltway news outlet Politico.

“People are loving what’s happening,” Trump said. “Cuba’s going to fall, too.”

“We cut off all oil, all money, or we cut off everything coming in from Venezuela, which was the sole source,” he continued. “And they want to make a deal.”

When Trump was asked about how big a role the United States is playing in the downfall of Cuba’s communist regime, Trump replied: “Well, what do you think? For 50 years, that’s icing on the cake.”

Trump added that U.S. officials are in communication with Cuba’s leadership, as the country has been in chaos since U.S. forces captured Venezuela’s now-former leader, Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela was a major supplier of oil and other fuel to Cuba.

“They need help. We are talking to Cuba,” he said.

The president also took credit for cutting off the Venezuelan oil supply to Cuba and pushing the island’s government to the brink.

“Well, it’s because of my intervention, intervention that is happening,” Trump said. “Obviously, otherwise they wouldn’t have this problem. We cut off all oil, all money … everything coming in from Venezuela, which was the sole source.”

“How long have you been hearing about Cuba — Cuba, Cuba — for 50 years?” he asked. “And that’s one of the small ones for me.”

In addition to Venezuela and Cuba, Trump is spearheading attacks on Iran, and said he will be heavily involved in choosing the nation’s new leader, following the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli air strike.

“I’m going to have a big impact, or they’re not going to have any settlement, because we’re not going to have to go do this again,” he said. “We’ll work with the people and the regime to make sure that somebody gets there that can nicely build Iran, but without nuclear weapons.”

In addition, Trump commented on news reports claiming Khamenei’s one of Khamenei’s sons, Motjava Khamenei, is in contention to succeed his father.

“Now, they’re looking at the son,” Trump said. “The reason the father wouldn’t give it to the son is they say he’s incompetent.”

Trump stressed how important it will be for the U.S. to “work with [Iran] to help them make the proper choice,” because he wants to avoid “having to do this again in another 10 years.”

“People are loving what’s happening,” he stated. “We’re taking out a threat to the United States of America, major threat, … and doing it like nobody’s ever seen before.”

He also described American military operations as carefully targeted, and with possessed of the wherewithal to keep going as long as it takes.

“We’re being surgical,” he continued. “We have an unlimited supply of weapons, unlimited… We have thousands, thousands, of them.

And he stressed Iran’s inability to continue resistance.

“They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no detection of air. It’s all wiped out. Their radar is all wiped out. Their military is decimated,” Trump concluded. “All they have is guts.”

