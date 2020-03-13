SECTIONS
President Trump To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 13, 2020 at 10:27am
President Donald Trump reportedly will declare a national emergency on Friday afternoon, invoking the Stafford Act, which will release more federal funds to be distributed to states and municipalities to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Bloomberg reported, according to “two people familiar with the matter,” that Trump will make the announcement during a 3 p.m. EST news conference from the White House.

Trump tweeted about a coronavirus news conference Friday morning.

During a Friday phone call, President Trump and all G7 country leaders agreed to organize a video conference on Monday to “coordinate research efforts on a vaccine and treatments, and work on an economic and financial response,” according to a tweet from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Stocks rebounded on Friday morning following the worst trading day since the October crash of 1987.

Trump’s reported plan to declare a national emergency comes as Congress and his administration work to move legislation to address the economic impacts of the coronavirus.


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are resisting Trump’s calls for a temporary payroll tax cut.

RELATED: Trump Admin Coronavirus Coordinator Says Less Than 2 Percent Testing Positive for Illness

“If you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently, let them have the full money that they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUT until the end of the year, December 31,” Trump tweeted.

“Then you are doing something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference!” he added.

Coronavirus response legislation proposed by Pelosi includes free coronavirus testing; paid emergency leave (with 14 days paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave); “enhanced unemployment insurance” benefits; expansion of the food stamps program; and increased funding to Medicaid.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
