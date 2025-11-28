President Trump Declares Biden Autopen Documents 'Hereby Terminated'

President Donald Trump took aim at Biden administration officials on Friday, declaring any document signed by an autopen null and void, and even threatened prosecution.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.”

He added, “The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”

“Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the commander in chief concluded.

This comes one month after the House Oversight Committee made a similar declaration and called for the Department of Justice to investigate any potential criminal activity.

The congressional panel also issued a report — “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House” — that “exposes how President Joe Biden’s top advisors, political operatives, and personal physician concealed the President’s mental and physical decline from the American people.”

A press release about the report stated that, “President Biden’s condition deteriorated, his aides exercised presidential authority and facilitated executive actions without his direct authorization, including misusing the autopen and failing to properly document decision-making processes.”

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the panel, added: “The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans saw President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, cover-up his decline, and took unauthorized executive actions with the autopen that are now invalid.”

