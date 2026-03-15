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Mike Waltz standing across from a camera on White House grounds participating in an interview on May 1, 2025.
Mike Waltz standing across from a camera on White House grounds participating in an interview on May 1, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

'President Trump Is Ending It': Mike Waltz Erupts At NBC Host Over Iran

 By Harold Hutchison  March 15, 2026 at 8:00am
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United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz pushed back Sunday when “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker questioned if the United States was at war with Iran.

President Donald Trump announced the United States military and Israel Defense Forces launched strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s regime in a video posted to Truth Social early Feb. 28.

Welker questioned Waltz about whether Trump’s role started a war.

“As you know, words matter, does the Trump administration — do you — describe this as a war against Iran?” Welker asked.

Waltz responded, “Well, I describe it as Iran has been at war with us, as I just said.”

“So, it is a war?” Welker asked.

Waltz fired back, “President Trump is ending it. I will leave it to the lawyers and those who deal with Congress in terms of the War Powers Act, which every administration has viewed as unconstitutional. That said, Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio has been there day after day and week after week in the recent months to appropriately brief congressional leaders.”

Efforts by Democrats to halt American military operations against the Iranian regime were defeated in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“I’ll tell you, you know who does believe, that they are being attacked? It is the soldiers that have been buried for many, many years as a result of Iranian attacks and the proxy attacks. Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis [killed] over 600 American soldiers, so, I need— we need to take a look and look at how many billions, how much time, how much treasure that administration after administration has spent dealing with this,” Waltz said.

Six American service members were killed March 1, when an Iranian strike hit a technical operations center in Kuwait.

The first Trump administration killed Qasem Soleimani, a notorious commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a January 2020 strike.

Soleimani was a crucial figure in providing advanced improvised explosive device components that were used against American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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