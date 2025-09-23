Share
Faith
Erika Kirk joins President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona.
Erika Kirk joins President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

President Trump and Erika Kirk Expressed Different but Equally Biblical Responses to Charlie's Shooting

 By Randy DeSoto  September 23, 2025 at 5:30am
Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, is rightly being praised for forgiving her husband’s alleged assassin during a Sunday memorial service in Arizona.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have received some criticism for speaking more in terms of enforcing justice against the suspect.

But all three actually stand on strong biblical grounds in their responses.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
