President Trump Explains Importance of Memorial Day in Rousing Speech: 'The Ultimate Sacrifice'

President Donald Trump reminded Americans on Monday while speaking at Arlington National Cemetery of the price that’s been paid to secure 250 years of American liberty.

“Less than six weeks from now, our nation will reach a historic milestone: 250 years of majestic American independence,” he said. “Before we hail the founding, we honor the fallen. Before we celebrate the triumph, we pay the tribute. Before we crown the victory, we count the cost.”

“Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s Armed Forces — and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day,” Trump said. “We owe our liberty, our self-government, the glories of our history, and our very nation itself to generations who paid for it with everything they had, the ultimate sacrifice.”

.@POTUS: “Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s Armed Forces—and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day.” pic.twitter.com/Vm7ZooomvH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2026

During his remarks, Trump honored 97-year-old World War II veteran Senior Master Sergeant Harry Miller, who joined the Army at the age of 15 and was in attendance on Monday.

Miller fought in an armor unit during the famed Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. Trump noted that 42 of the soldiers that Miller served with in his battalion lost their lives within six months of the battle.

The veteran received a loud, sustained standing ovation from those attending the Memorial Day ceremony when Trump acknowledged him.

MUST WATCH! Standing ovation for WWII Veteran, Senior Master Sergeant Harry Miller! 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L914KJvCZW — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 25, 2026

Before speaking at Monday’s event, Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and then saluted while Taps was played.

As Taps is played at Arlington National Cemetery, @POTUS, @VP, and @SecWar stand in remembrance of the military heroes who laid down their lives in service to the United States of America 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YcdbY0TISQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2026

During the National Memorial Day Concert outside the U.S. Capitol on Sunday night, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine further spelled out the cost of freedom.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful to stand tonight alongside of America’s Joint Chiefs of Staff to honor the unbroken chain of service that stretches back 250 years, and the more than one million Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our freedoms,” he said.

“Tonight, we pay special tribute to the 14 Americans who lost their lives during Operation Epic Fury,” Caine said. “To the families they left behind, there will always be an empty chair at the dinner table. And we will always remember them.”

“Our armed forces and our first responders have always stood up, and when asked the question, ‘Who will go?’ they have always said, ‘Send me,’ sacrificing themselves so that others may live.”

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