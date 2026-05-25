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President Trump Explains Importance of Memorial Day in Rousing Speech: 'The Ultimate Sacrifice'

 By Randy DeSoto  May 25, 2026 at 1:56pm
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President Donald Trump reminded Americans on Monday while speaking at Arlington National Cemetery of the price that’s been paid to secure 250 years of American liberty.

“Less than six weeks from now, our nation will reach a historic milestone: 250 years of majestic American independence,” he said. “Before we hail the founding, we honor the fallen. Before we celebrate the triumph, we pay the tribute. Before we crown the victory, we count the cost.”

“Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America’s Armed Forces — and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day,” Trump said. “We owe our liberty, our self-government, the glories of our history, and our very nation itself to generations who paid for it with everything they had, the ultimate sacrifice.”

During his remarks, Trump honored 97-year-old World War II veteran Senior Master Sergeant Harry Miller, who joined the Army at the age of 15 and was in attendance on Monday.

Miller fought in an armor unit during the famed Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. Trump noted that 42 of the soldiers that Miller served with in his battalion lost their lives within six months of the battle.

The veteran received a loud, sustained standing ovation from those attending the Memorial Day ceremony when Trump acknowledged him.

Before speaking at Monday’s event, Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and then saluted while Taps was played.

Related:
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During the National Memorial Day Concert outside the U.S. Capitol on Sunday night, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine further spelled out the cost of freedom.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful to stand tonight alongside of America’s Joint Chiefs of Staff to honor the unbroken chain of service that stretches back 250 years, and the more than one million Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our freedoms,” he said.

“Tonight, we pay special tribute to the 14 Americans who lost their lives during Operation Epic Fury,” Caine said. “To the families they left behind, there will always be an empty chair at the dinner table. And we will always remember them.”

“Our armed forces and our first responders have always stood up, and when asked the question, ‘Who will go?’ they have always said, ‘Send me,’ sacrificing themselves so that others may live.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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