That's Our President: Trump Found a Way to Pay Troops Amid Schumer Shutdown

As the government shutdown continues, President Donald Trump announced Saturday his administration will pay U.S. service members so they would not miss their Oct. 15 paycheck.

Trump said his administration has identified funding to pay the 1.3 million active duty troops expected to miss their next paycheck, and will direct Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to ensure they are paid.

The announcement comes as Senate Democrats continue to drag their feet in reopening the federal government.

“If nothing is done, because of ‘Leader’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to do this.”

Military charities had begun to prepare for the worst as their webpages’ online traffic skyrocketed with applicant requests for financial assistance amid the shutdown.

The Air Force’s charity alone collected “several million in potential funds” to give to U.S. service members as they anticipated missing their next paycheck.

Trump also recently directed the White House to use tariff revenue to keep the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) afloat throughout the shutdown.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

