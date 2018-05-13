President Trump Has Heartbreaking Message About His Mother: ‘I Miss Her a Lot’

President Donald Trump tweeted a message Sunday saluting America’s mothers and recalling his own mom, who died 18 years ago.

“I learned so much from my mother,” Trump said in the message posted on Twitter. “She was just incredible. warm, loving, really smart, could be tough if she had to be, but basically she was a really nice person.”

“So much of what I’ve done and so much of what I’ve become is because of my mother,” he added. “I miss her a lot.”

Mary McLeod Trump, who was born in 1912, emigrated from Scotland the United States. She died in 2000, according to a profile of her in The New Yorker.

In his book, “The Art of the Comeback,” Trump mentioned his mother.

“Part of the problem I’ve had with women has been in having to compare them to my incredible mother, Mary Trump. My mother is smart as hell,” he wrote then.

He also often tweeted one bit of advice he received from her.

Great advice from my mother: “Trust in God and be true to yourself.” – Mary MacLeod Trump — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2014

Last year, Trump focused his Mother’s Day message on first lady Melania Trump.

Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends! Happy #MothersDay — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2017

Trump’s Mother’s Day message this year spoke about more than his own family, according to The Daily Caller.

“This is one of the most important days of the year,” the president said. “I would like to thank all of the mothers and grandmothers in our lives.

“America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers,” he said. “Through their grit, determination and incredible spirit, they pioneered the West and settled the frontier.”

Trump concluded his message by saying, “Happy Mother’s Day, and God bless the United States of America.”

Trump had earlier issued an official proclamation affirming that Sunday was Mother’s Day.

“Our country has long appreciated and benefited from the contributions women have made to empowering and inspiring not only those under their roofs, but those in our schools, communities, governments and businesses,” said the proclamation, posted on the official White House website.

“Our Nation’s mothers are steadfast during times of heartbreak and hardship, triumph and accomplishment. They are unwavering examples of strength and resilience. In times of uncertainty and despair, they are our steady compasses, providing wisdom and guidance along the way. In times of success and joy, they are our most ardent supporters, cheering us to ever-greater heights. Mothers are our tireless advocates, always recognizing our gifts and talents, and helping us achieve our full potential,” the proclamation said.

Trump cited a former first lady as an example of the loyalty all mothers have for their families.

“On Mother’s Day, we also pause to remember the women who are no longer with us. Their indelible spirits live on in the character of the generations they helped shape. We can see this in the inspiring legacy of First Lady Barbara Pierce Bush. As a selfless wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, military spouse, and First Lady, Mrs. Bush was a fierce advocate for the American family. Her resolute faith, love, and loyalty is forever etched into the heart of our Nation,” the proclamation said.

