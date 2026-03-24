President Trump Invokes Jesus While Pushing Senate to Pass the SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump continued his unrelenting pressure on the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act with election reforms that include a requirement for voter ID.

A version of the bill passed the House, but is now mired in the Senate. The bill needs 60 votes to pass, requiring that the wall of Democratic opposition be broken to bring enough senators on board. The GOP has a 53-47 majority.

“I’m tying homeland security to voter identification, with picture, and proof of citizenship in order to vote,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“I’m requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately,” he said.

“You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus, OK? Make this one for Jesus, that’s what I tell them. It would be a damn good thing,” he said.

President Trump JUST declared that the Senate GOP will stand firm, forgo Easter Recess and take as long as needed to get the SAVE America Act passed through the Senate. “Make this one for Jesus.” No vacations until the the bill is on his desk. Get it done. pic.twitter.com/NDcfDSD9no — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 23, 2026

“The more important part of homeland security is voter ID and proof of citizenship,” Trump said, adding, “You can’t have homeland security without voter ID or proof of citizenship, so we’re tying them together.”

In a Sunday Truth Social post, Trump had foreshadowed his desire that lawmakers stay in session.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,’” Trump wrote.

“It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people – UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children,” Trump wrote.

“Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few ‘Republicans’ that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary,” Trump wrote.

Trump said that a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security should be linked to the SAVE America Act.

“I’m suggesting strongly to the Republican Party, don’t make any deal on anything,” Trump said, according to CBS. “The most important thing we can have is called the SAVE America Act.”

He said voter ID and proof of citizenship should be “welded in” to DHS funding.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated he was moving in a different direction, according to Politico.

Thune said an emerging strategy to pass DHS funding is to temporarily drop efforts to pass the SAVE America Act, then return to it after DHS funding is passed. DHS funding will restart the flow of money to Transportation Security Agency workers, who have been resigning and calling out, creating huge snarls at major airports.

“Assuming we can move on … government funding, we can pick this thing up when we come back” from Easter, Thune said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.