When the president supports law enforcement, he stands for protecting American citizens from violent, lawless mobs who have had a grip on cities run by mayors unwilling to stand for the same.

Chicago is one of these cities.

But Chicago police are returning the favor, endorsing the re-election bid of President Donald Trump for the presidency come this November.

The Chicago Tribune reported that on Sept. 2 — just days before the Fraternity of Police announced its own endorsement of Trump — “the Chicago police union’s board of directors convened … and voted unanimously to endorse Trump’s bid for a second term.”

That endorsement certainly won’t make Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot very happy.

But it comes as no surprise given Trump’s undying support for police and his persistent call for mayors to diffuse the destruction of their communities.

..The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Trump has gone so far as threatening to withhold federal funding from “weak mayors and lawless cities.”

My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We’re putting them on notice today. @RussVought45 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Of course, Lightfoot hasn’t been thrilled by Trump’s comments.

If @realDonaldTrump wanted “law and order,” he’d start with the White House. 1,000 people die daily from his failure on the pandemic. Instead of taking ownership, he chooses to play politics with lives. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 3, 2020

She ironically told Trump to take “ownership” over Americans who have died under his leadership while she is, well, the mayor of Chicago — which saw the bloodiest month in decades in July.

According to the Chicago Tribune, John Catanzara, the president of Chicago’s local FOP chapter, is “happy to antagonize” the mayor and said regarding the union’s public endorsement of Trump that “there’s definitely people who are not going to be happy about it.”

“There are more Democrats, locally speaking, but there’s even some Democrats who would agree that the current president has been very good for employment and law enforcement these days,” he added.

Trump has taken a strong stance against rioters this year and has even offered to send National Guard troops to any mayors willing to resolve the unrest in their streets, as he did for Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Will Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have the backbone to thwart anarchists destroying our communities? Will his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris?

Harris said in June to Stephen Colbert, the host of “The Late Show” on CBS, that these protests should continue even beyond the November election.

She also tweeted support for funding bail money for protesters who had been arrested.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

We have to be very wary allowing the Trump administration to be replaced by those who have been inconsistent with their stance on the destructive behavior of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters.

We need a president who has a proven record in standing with our law enforcement and protecting American citizens who are threatened and hurt by violent mobs.

Make sure to vote for law and order Nov. 3.

