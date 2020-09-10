SECTIONS
President Trump Was Just Endorsed by the Chicago Police Union - Lightfoot Will Hate This News

By Joey Pietro
Published September 10, 2020 at 3:06pm
When the president supports law enforcement, he stands for protecting American citizens from violent, lawless mobs who have had a grip on cities run by mayors unwilling to stand for the same.

Chicago is one of these cities.

But Chicago police are returning the favor, endorsing the re-election bid of President Donald Trump for the presidency come this November.

The Chicago Tribune reported that on Sept. 2 — just days before the Fraternity of Police announced its own endorsement of Trump — “the Chicago police union’s board of directors convened … and voted unanimously to endorse Trump’s bid for a second term.”

That endorsement certainly won’t make Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot very happy.

But it comes as no surprise given Trump’s undying support for police and his persistent call for mayors to diffuse the destruction of their communities.

Trump has gone so far as threatening to withhold federal funding from “weak mayors and lawless cities.”

Of course, Lightfoot hasn’t been thrilled by Trump’s comments.

She ironically told Trump to take “ownership” over Americans who have died under his leadership while she is, well, the mayor of Chicago — which saw the bloodiest month in decades in July.

According to the Chicago Tribune, John Catanzara, the president of Chicago’s local FOP chapter, is “happy to antagonize” the mayor and said regarding the union’s public endorsement of Trump that “there’s definitely people who are not going to be happy about it.”

Is Trump the only option for law and order this presidential election?

“There are more Democrats, locally speaking, but there’s even some Democrats who would agree that the current president has been very good for employment and law enforcement these days,” he added.

Trump has taken a strong stance against rioters this year and has even offered to send National Guard troops to any mayors willing to resolve the unrest in their streets, as he did for Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Will Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have the backbone to thwart anarchists destroying our communities? Will his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris?

Harris said in June to Stephen Colbert, the host of “The Late Show” on CBS, that these protests should continue even beyond the November election.

She also tweeted support for funding bail money for protesters who had been arrested.

We have to be very wary allowing the Trump administration to be replaced by those who have been inconsistent with their stance on the destructive behavior of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters.

We need a president who has a proven record in standing with our law enforcement and protecting American citizens who are threatened and hurt by violent mobs.

Make sure to vote for law and order Nov. 3.

Joey Pietro
Joey Pietro is an Arizona native who has spent nearly a decade as a local educator. He holds a bachelor's in English from American Public University.
