The number 42. It’s Jackie Robinson’s uniform number, now retired all across the big leagues. The geekier among us will know it as the answer to life, the universe and everything. And for Donald Trump, it’s the number of horrifying things Joe Biden will end up doing as president.

During a media conference on Tuesday, Trump laid out a panoply of catastrophic errors he said the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee would make were he to get into the White House, including putting an end to all deportations, ending cash bail and ripping down the border wall.

Trump made most of these remarks in the White House Rose Garden before opening up the floor for questions, which made some in the establishment media a bit unhappy:

Trump soiled the WH Rose Garden with that performance. Presidents do not use the Rose Garden in that kind of naked political fashion. That was not a press conference, as the WH described it. It was a campaign rally disguised as a press conference. It was a bait and switch. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2020

Actually, Trump was pretty much giving a solid preview of what you could expect from a Biden presidency. Is Jim Acosta insinuating he didn’t like it?

Over at Breitbart, Charlie Spiering came up with a quick list of 42 things that could be pulled from the news conference:

Abolish immigration detention. No more detention. You come in here illegally, no more detention. Stop all deportation. End prosecution of illegal border crossers. Support the deadly sanctuary cities. Incentivize illegal-alien child smuggling. Expand asylum for all new illegal aliens. Cancel all asylum cooperation agreements with Honduras, Guatemala, with El Salvador. Taxpayer-funded lawyers will be given to all illegal aliens. Abolish immigration enforcement against illegal workers. Restore Catch and Release policies for illegals. Grant work permits for illegal aliens. Provide taxpayer subsidies and welfare for illegal aliens and new immigrants. Federal Student Aid and free community college for illegal aliens. Sign new immigrants up for welfare immediately. End requirement for immigrants’ self-sufficiency and maximize their welfare. End all travel bans, including from jihadist regions. Grant mass amnesty. Vastly expand low-skilled immigration to the United States. Increase refugee admissions by 700 percent. Abolish law enforcement as we know it. End cash bail. Abolish completely the death penalty. Appoint social justice prosecutors in order to free violent criminals. End mandatory minimums. Incentivize prison closure. End solitary confinement. Free federal housing for former inmates. Rejoin Paris Climate Accord. Mandate net-zero carbon emissions for homes, offices, and all new buildings by 2030. Mandate zero carbon emissions from power plants by 2035. Mandate net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Mandate all 500,000 school buses and all 3 million government vehicles be changed to zero-emission vehicles within five years. Install 500,000 taxpayer-funded charging stations nationwide. End school choice. End tax credit scholarships serving disadvantaged students in 26 states Oppose 14 million Americans with education savings accounts and get rid of school choice, having to do with school choice. Eliminate school choice in Washington, D.C. Abolish all charter schools. Ban funding for charter schools in poor neighborhoods. Abolish educational standards. Abolish the suburbs with AFFH regulations. They’re going to rip down the wall.

Now, some of these moves would hardly be a surprise from Biden. In fact, if he didn’t completely scrap the travel bans Trump has tried to implement since the beginning of his term, that would actually be the shocker.

Other travel bans, however, should probably last a little bit longer.

If Biden were president, Trump said, “we would’ve had thousands of people additionally die if we let people come in from heavily infected China. But we stopped it; we did a travel ban in January. Nancy Pelosi was dancing on the streets of Chinatown in San Francisco a month later, and even later than that, and others too. They all thought what I did was a terrible mistake.”

Also, if Biden didn’t rejoin the Paris climate agreement, it’s because he forgot. And yes, yes, that’s not out of the question; that joke’s about as old as the Borscht Belt comedians who told it back when Biden was in his 40s.

As for school choice?

“There is nothing that the African-American community wants more than school choice,” Trump said. “And mothers and fathers are going to be very happy to see him be defeated just on that alone: End school choice. So … Joe Biden wants to end school choice.”

But don’t take my word for it. Take the word of Joe Biden, who says he opposes vouchers:

When we divert public funds to private schools, we undermine the entire public education system. We’ve got to prioritize investing in our public schools, so every kid in America gets a fair shot. That’s why I oppose vouchers. #Espinoza — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 23, 2020

Ending cash bail?

“No bail. Just, we let you right out,” Trump said.

“Look at what’s happened to New York: Crime is up, shootings are up at numbers that nobody’s ever seen before. Look at Chicago. What a disaster. And we’re waiting for them to call us because we’re all set to go. We have the FBI. We have Homeland Security. We have everybody ready to go. We have the National Guard. They’re all ready to go. End cash bail, releasing dangerous criminals onto our streets. Cash bail. New York just did that. Other places have done it. They haven’t turned out to good.”

But again, don’t take Donald Trump’s characterization of Joe Biden. Take the Biden campaign’s own: “Cash bail is the modern-day debtors’ prison,” Biden’s website reads as of Thursday morning.

“The cash bail system incarcerates people who are presumed innocent. And, it disproportionately harms low-income individuals. Biden will lead a national effort to end cash bail and reform our pretrial system by putting in place, instead, a system that is fair and does not inject further discrimination or bias into the process.”

Mass amnesty?

“Everybody gets amnesty. Mass amnesty. Think of that. And this says: Create a roadmap to citizenship for massive, massive numbers,” Trump said.

While Biden’s “amnesty” wouldn’t involve making illegal immigrants citizens by the stroke of a pen, it would create “a ‘roadmap to citizenship’ for nearly 11 million illegal immigrants,” according to a July 8 Washington Times report.

“Those who’ve been working illegally in essential services during the coronavirus pandemic would get fast-tracked.”

The roadmap was part of the Biden/Bernie unity platform, which also hit on a few more parts of the 42-point list: “The platform calls for an immediate 100-day halt to all deportations, and would unleash an army of overseers to police the way the Border Patrol and ICE’s deportation officers enforce immigration policy. A special eye would be paid toward the ‘racial underpinnings’ of Trump policies,” The Times reported.

And this isn’t even mentioning how Biden would handle the economy — the one thing that Trump had in his favor before COVID-19 and the one thing on his resume that would give voters confidence he’d be a good post-coronavirus president.

“Joe Biden is pushing a platform that would demolish the U.S. economy — totally demolish it,” Trump said.

If you want to spot all 42, here’s your chance. It’ll take a while:

The point is this: We’ve long talked about how Barack Obama wanted to “fundamentally change” America.

Compared to Biden, he’ll have been a moderate reformer.

Some of the items on this list are debatable. Some aren’t surprises.

All of them are reasons why conservatives should realize there’s a lot more at stake this fall than just Trump v. Biden.

