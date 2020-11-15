Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

President Trump Makes Drive-By Appearance at 'Million MAGA March' in DC

Demonstrators participate in the “Million MAGA March” on Saturday in Washington.Tasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesDemonstrators participate in the “Million MAGA March” on Saturday in Washington. The marchers got a show of support from the man they came to support when President Donald Trump staged a drive-by visit. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 15, 2020 at 8:18am
P Share Print

In a high-decibel reminder to anyone needing it that loyalty runs deep among many of the more than 70 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump, Washington D.C. blossomed in red, white and blue Saturday for the “Million MAGA March.”

Trump, in the kind of gesture that proves to his supporters they mean as much to him as he does to them, drove past the marchers, giving them a thumbs-up and waving from the presidential limo.

Many at the march scoffed at the election results that have led many mainstream news organizations to project that Democrat Joe Biden will be America’s next president.

TRENDING: Poll Data: Stunning Percentage of Registered Voters Think Biden Is Not Legitimate Winner

Signs read, “Stop the Fraud” and “Best Prez Ever” as marchers chanted “Four More Years!” according to Fox News.

“This election was stolen from us,” Nevada activist Courtney Holland told the crowd, according to Fox.

Trump supporter Tracy Lavis, sporting a red Trump flag as a sort of cape, came all the way from  Michigan for her president, according to USA Today.

RELATED: Dem Rep. Tlaib Accuses Moderate Democrats of Playing into GOP 'Racism' in Fiery Memo

“I needed to be here. We all need to show our president some support,” Lavis told the newspaper. “He needs it. He needs us. He’s been rung through the ringer since Day One.”

Trump had thanked his supporters on Friday for their loyalty.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!” Trump tweeted, once again drawing a red flag from Twitter.


Trump also issued a bevy of Saturday tweets.

Marcello Milone of South Carolina told USA Today he was unhappy with the way the votes were tallied.

“I don’t understand how the country went to bed with Trump up by tons of votes on election night, then days later Biden is called the winner,” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Dem Rep. Tlaib Accuses Moderate Democrats of Playing into GOP 'Racism' in Fiery Memo
Confirmed: Biden Cancer Charity Spent Zero on Cancer Research, Millions on Executives' Salaries
Another Man Charged in Connection to Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Case
Months After Moving To Abolish Police, Minneapolis City Council Forced To Bring in Outside Help
Here's How Many People Have Left New York City Amid Crime and COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×