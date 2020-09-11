On a day when Americans remember the fallen who were killed by terrorists, the images of burning towers and charred wreckage, and the heroes who rose up to carry on the American dream, President Donald Trump told those who grieve that he and this nation will never forget the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th. On this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment,” Trump tweeted, also posting a companion tweet reminding Americans to “never forget.”

In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th. On this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment. https://t.co/LzAFPe72YX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Friday to honor the victims of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked by terrorists but crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought terrorists for control of the plane.

“As the bells toll, we call by name those who perished in the terrorist attacks in New York, New York; Arlington, Virginia; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In cities and towns across our great country, we stand in solidarity to remember the victims and mourn their stolen hopes and dreams,” Trump’s Patriot Day proclamation said.

“On a day that began as ordinary as any other, terrorists carrying out a sadistic plan murdered thousands of our fellow compatriots,” it added.

“With shock and disbelief, we watched our first responders, encumbered by heavy equipment and hindered by debris and smoke, rush with conviction and courage into the void to rescue those in despair. With pride and sorrow, we felt the tremendous bravery of those aboard Flight 93, who summoned the courage to charge the terrorists in a counterattack that saved countless American lives.

“As the day closed, America steadied its resolve to hold accountable those who had attacked us and to ensure it would never happen again,” Trump said in the proclamation.

Trump praised the heroes who emerged from the rubble and carnage of the day, as well as those who perished saving others.

“The courage, heroism, and resilience Americans displayed on 9/11, and in its aftermath, are perpetual testaments to the spirit of our country,” he said. “While our Nation was anguished by this attack, the grit displayed that day — the very essence of America — was a reminder that our citizens have never failed to rise to the occasion. Heroes sprang into action in the face of great peril to help save their fellow Americans. Many laid down their lives.

“As we reflect on the events of that September morning, let us recommit to embrace the stalwart bravery displayed and reaffirm our dedication to defending liberty from all who wish to deny it.”

Evil wounded America, but did not overpower it, the president said.

“As we recall the images of our American Flag raised from the ashes of Ground Zero and the Pentagon, we are reminded that good triumphs over evil. We recommit ourselves to fortifying our cherished American values so that future generations will know in their souls that the United States is the land of the free and the home of the brave,” he said.

The proclamation called for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Time — the moment the first World Trade Center tower was hit — in remembrance of the dead and those who live with the scars of the day.

Trump also traveled to Shanksville in 2018 following the dedication of its Flight 93 memorial.

“This memorial is now a message to the world. America will never, ever submit to tyranny,” Trump said at the time.

“A piece of America’s heart is buried on these grounds. But in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93,” he added. “This field is now a monument to American defiance.”

Trump said the saga of the passengers who saved others was a reminder that American heroes exist everywhere.

“On Sept. 11, 2001, a band of brave patriots turned the tide on our nation’s enemies and joined the immortal ranks of American heroes,” he said.

“We will remember that free people are never at the mercy of evil because our destiny is always in our hands. America’s future is not written by our enemies. America’s future is written by our heroes.”

