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Christian leader Cissie Graham Lynch, pictured at left addressing the 2020 virtual Republican National Convention on Aug. 25, 2020, was appointed U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom by President Donald Trump, seen at right on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2025, with Lynch's father, evangelist Franklin Graham.
Christian leader Cissie Graham Lynch, pictured at left addressing the 2020 virtual Republican National Convention on Aug. 25, 2020, was appointed U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom by President Donald Trump, seen at right on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2025, with Lynch's father, evangelist Franklin Graham. (Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee / Getty Images; Saul Loeb - pool / Getty Images)

President Trump Nominates Franklin Graham's Daughter for Key Religious Freedom Position

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2026 at 4:48pm
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President Donald Trump has nominated the daughter of the Rev. Franklin Graham to lead his administration’s fight for religious freedom around the world.

“President Donald J. Trump has nominated my daughter Cissie Graham Lynch to serve as the United States Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom,” Graham announced on his Facebook page.

“Cissie is uniquely qualified for this — she has traveled the world and been a student of this issue for many years. She has a broad worldview and knowledge of the issues facing religious freedom today,” he wrote.

“If confirmed by the Senate, she will bring a passion for defending religious freedom to this office. I couldn’t be more proud of her, and I ask you to pray that God would give her wisdom and strength,” he wrote.

During Trump’s first term, Lynch was on his Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of Trump’s Faith Advisory Council, according to BillyGraham.org.

“If confirmed by the Senate, please pray that I would serve with excellence and make the most of every opportunity to protect our most precious and fundamental right—and one that far too many people around the world still live without—freedom of religion,” Lynch said in her official statement.


Lynch spoke at May’s Rededicate 250 prayer service, as noted by the Christian Post.

“I think people across the country — I can feel it, that there’s something deeply unsettled in our nation right now, and in the world,” she said then.

“There’s anxiety, there’s division, confusion, anger. There’s just spiritual emptiness. We’re watching wars in the Middle East, war in Ukraine and just rising instability,” she said.

“I think our country is in trouble, and I think this is a great opportunity to come back to God and recognize that we need Him,” she said.

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“I listen to my grandfather on SiriusXM — the Billy Graham channel — quite often, and he spoke of the problems that we face today. So many of these messages were 30 or 40 years ago, but you would think he was speaking to today’s politics and today’s culture, because there are no new problems,” she said.

“I think what my hope is for this event is that individuals be encouraged, that the churches would be encouraged to stand on God’s truth, to proclaim it with boldness and not to back down,” she said.

“But also to have a sense of urgency in the days that we’re living. People need to hear that God loves them, loves them so much that He sent His Son Jesus for them, and that there is hope in Him,” she said.

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The nomination drew widespread praise.

“Congratulations to my fellow North Carolinian Cissie Jane Lynch on her nomination as Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom,” Republican Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina posted on Facebook.

“She will do an incredible job combatting the war on faith around the world & championing our first & most fundamental right — freedom of religion,” he wrote.

“The right to live out our faith is God-given and fundamental to a free society. At a time when people around the world continue to face persecution for their beliefs, I am confident Cissie will be a strong defender of religious freedom,” Republican Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina wrote on Facebook after praising Lynch’s nomination.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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