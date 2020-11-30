President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo for over 45 minutes on Sunday in his first post-election interview. Their conversation ranged from specific allegations of fraud in the swing states to the impact of Big Tech on the election.

The president said he would have prevailed had it not been for fraud perpetrated by Democratic election officials in the battleground states.

Trump expressed his frustration that most of his team’s legal challenges have been blocked by judges around the country.

The Trump legal team will attempt to take their case to the Supreme Court, which needs to be “willing to make a real big decision,” according to the president.

TRENDING: Melania Trump Unveils Spectacular Patriotic White House Christmas Decorations

“The problem is, it’s hard to get into the Supreme Court. I’ve got the best Supreme Court advocates, lawyers that want to argue the case if it gets there,” he said earlier in the interview.

“My mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here. … If Republicans allow [mail-in voting] to happen, you’ll never have another Republican elected in the history of this country, at a Senate level or at a presidential level.

“The whole world is watching and nobody can believe what they’re seeing, and you have leaders of countries that call me and say, ‘That’s the most messed up election we’ve ever seen.'”

Trump slammed the use of the “suspect” Dominion Voting Systems’ machines. He talked about supposed “glitches” that he alleged transferred thousands of votes to Biden. “They’re not glitches, they’re theft,” the president claimed.

Do you believe widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (835 Votes) 2% (15 Votes)

He estimated his team had caught four or five of them, but he wonders how many they may have missed.

By 10 p.m. on election night, Trump said he was receiving congratulatory calls and then the counting stopped and the “ballot dumps” began.

“Big massive dumps. In Michigan, in Pennsylvania … and all of a sudden, I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little.”

He referenced the chief pollster from the Trafalgar Group, Robert Cahaly, who predicted that Trump could win Pennsylvania, but — according to the president — had warned that you need to allow about 5 percent for the fraud that he’d come to expect from the state.

Discussing Philadelphia election officials, Trump said, “They cheat and they cheat like crazy.”

RELATED: Trump Topped All GOP Presidential Candidates in African-American Support Going Back to ’90s

He blamed the supposed fraud on mail-in voting. In some states, “they sent millions and millions and millions” of mail-in ballots, Trump claimed.

Looking at the election from a broader perspective, he said, “What’s bigger than this? This is the essence of our country.”

The president went on to note the huge number of single-vote ballots for Joe Biden. “That was done for the sake of speed,” he said, alleging the Democrats’ need to fraudulently create thousands of Biden votes quickly to make sure their candidate remained ahead of Trump.

Trump also expressed his frustration that judges are blocking his legal team’s efforts to challenge some election procedures.

The president told Bartiromo, “We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing … I would like to file one nice, big, beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits.

“You mean as president of the United States, I don’t have standing? What kind of a court system is this?” he added.

“We’re trying to put the evidence in, and the judges won’t allow us to do it.”

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.