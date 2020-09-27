President Donald Trump on Sunday said that it is “possible” Judge Amy Coney Barrett could be part of a ruling on a “life issue” if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Trump was interviewed on “Fox & Friends Weekend” in a clip that aired Sunday.

During the interview, co-host Pete Hegseth, noting calls from many groups including Catholics and conservatives for overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, asked Trump if he wanted the ruling overturned.

Trump replied with his focus on Barrett, whom he formally nominated on Saturday.

The interview is below. The abortion discussion starts about the 3:30 mark.

TRENDING: With Only Days To Go Until Debate, Pelosi Gives Biden an Out: 'Why Bother?'

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“So I didn’t think it was for me to discuss that with her because it’s something that she’s going to be ruling on and this is what I was told, although I would have had the right to do that,” Trump said.

“But if you look at her past actions, rulings, I guess she maybe would be in the category you mentioned, I don’t know. I can say this, that she is certainly conservative in her views, in her rulings, and we’ll have to see how that all works out, but I think it will work out,” Trump said.

Hegseth then asked whether Trump thought a court with an apparent conservative majority of 6-3, with half of the conservatives the president’s own appointees, “would potentially rule on a life issue.”

Do you think the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade with Amy Coney Barrett? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 61% (141 Votes) 39% (90 Votes)

“Well, it’s certainly possible. And maybe they do it in a different way. Maybe they’d give it back to the states. You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Trump said.

Trump, who has appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, said that justices cannot always be judged by their track records.

“I’ve been surprised by some of the rulings that we’ve already had over the last year. You know, you think you know somebody and then you get rulings federal a little bit different than you think could happen,” Trump said.

“So you never know what’s going to happen.

Trump said that Barrett excels in one vital area.

RELATED: A Look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Opinions in Hot-Button Cases

“Mostly, I’m looking for somebody that can interpret the Constitution as written. We say it all the time and she is very strong on that. And it’ll be very interesting.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump said he had not discussed any specific cases when he met with Barrett.

“I didn’t discuss certain concepts and certain things,” Trump said. “And some people say you shouldn’t. I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t. But I decided not to do it. And I think it gives her freedom to do what she has to do. She has to make rulings. But I think she’s going to make a lot of people very proud.”

In speaking of the confirmation process, Trump said he hopes it goes “smoothly.”

“Perhaps it will,” he said about the 1:15 mark in the video above. “Perhaps it won’t. I think it’s going to be very hard to dispute her qualifications.”

Prior to leaving the White House for a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, Trump was asked by reporters about Barrett’s nomination and abortion.

“Would you be OK if abortion becomes illegal in certain states as a result?” he was asked, according to a White House transcript.

“Well, that’s going to be up to all of the justices. They’re going to see. I never discussed that with Amy. This is something that — because it wouldn’t be appropriate to discuss. They’re going to have to make a decision, and that’s going to be for the judges to see,” Trump said.

During his rally, Trump said that Barrett “will defend your God-given rights and freedoms,” according to CBS.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.