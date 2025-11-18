President Donald Trump is delivering a message to Republicans straight out of the playbook of an old-school Democrat, one Harry Truman: If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.

In a Truth Social message directed at Indiana Republican lawmakers getting cold feet about redistricting, Trump warned that he would endorse primary votes if state legislators didn’t move forward with a special session to act on it.

The message was aimed at state Sens. Rod Bray and Greg Goode for holding up the process.

According to WXIN-TV, Bray — the current Indiana Senate president pro tempore — said that while Indiana officials gave “very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state’s congressional maps … there are not enough votes to move that idea forward.”

GOP Gov. Mike Braun argued that the votes were “real close” in urging the state Senate into session, noting that the White House was paying attention. That wasn’t enough for Indiana to join the chorus of states, red and blue, redistricting along partisan lines before the 2026 midterms.

Enter Trump, who said that Bray and Goode were among those holding up the process, which could make the difference in two seats in 2026.

“Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats. The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it,” he said in the post on Sunday.

“The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it. Because of these two politically correct type ‘gentlemen,’ and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL! California is trying to pick up five seats, and no one is complaining about that.”

Should Republicans who don’t vote for redistricting be primaried? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (24 Votes) No: 14% (4 Votes)

California managed to gerrymander earlier in the month by passing Proposition 50, which gave the state additional Democratic-leaning districts.

He went on to say that “weak ‘Republicans’ that cause our Country such problems — It’s why we have crazy Policies and Ideas that are so bad for America, and that “a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes.

“Considering that Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing! Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED. Indiana is a State with strong, smart, and patriotic people. They want us to see our Country WIN, and want to, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’ Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW! If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP.”

Then, on Monday, Trump reiterated his statement, saying he would “be strongly endorsing against any State Senator or House member from the Great State of Indiana that votes against the Republican Party, and our Nation, by not allowing for Redistricting for Congressional seats in the United States House of Representatives as every other State in our Nation is doing, Republican or Democrat.”

“Democrats are trying to steal our seats everywhere, and we’re not going to let this happen! This all began with the Rigged Census,” he said, noting the controversy over counting illegal aliens when apportioning seats.

“We must keep the Majority at all costs. Republicans must fight back!”

Considering there have been numerous states that have redistricted in 2025 already — as well as numerous court actions filed against each and every one of them — cold feet is pretty much the last thing we need from our state legislatures going into 2026, especially in solid red states. Agree with the call or not, anyone who holds the process up probably doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, as commentators online pointed out.

Trump just called out Indiana RINOs Rod Bray and Greg Goode for protecting 2 Democrat House seats. Says he will be calling out the others later today. It’s about to be Primary Season in Indiana and the entire MAGA movement is going to make these RINOs famous for their… pic.twitter.com/CvuOu1s8Yf — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 16, 2025

🚨 BREAKING – FAFO: President Trump confirms PRIMARY challenges to any Indiana GOP state senator who caved to Gavin Newsom and refused to redistrict the 2026 House map. They’re forfeiting up to 2 Republican seats. “Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting,… pic.twitter.com/MWg251w5Wq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2025

If Republican state legislatures can’t get the job done for the people who elected them, they should understand this is a war of attrition — and rest assured, the Democrats will take any advantage they can get.

Remember, the House is already decided by a razor-thin margin, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has promised that he’ll use majority powers to gum up the machinery, not to engage in any substantive effort to cooperate with the Senate or White House. If you don’t understand that on the state level, you deserve whatever White House-sponsored primary challenge comes your way — period. Harry Truman would have concurred.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.