President Trump's Doctors Announce When He May Be Discharged from the Hospital

By Joe Saunders
Published October 4, 2020 at 10:42am
For President Donald Trump’s supporters, there was some good news on Sunday.

The president is recovering so well from an infection from the coronavirus last week that he could be discharged from the hospital to return to the White House as soon as Monday, his doctors said Sunday.

USA Today reported that Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, White House physician, told reporters that Trump had a high fever on Friday and that his blood oxygen levels had been low on Saturday, but said the president’s condition had been improving overall.

“There are frequent ups and downs … particularly when a patient is being so closely watched 24 hours a day,” Conley said, according to the newspaper.

During the medical team briefing outside Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a pulmonologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University, said the prognosis was good for a Trump return to the District of Columbia.

“Today he feels well, he’s up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible, to be mobile,” Garibaldi said.

“And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House, where he can continue his treatment course.”

Trump supporters greeted the news enthusiastically.

Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement sent shock waves through the political world, and led some Democrats in Washington to immediately start pushing for partisan advantage in the battle over Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Meanwhile, the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reportedly decided to stop running attack ads against the president shortly after the news broke, though some Democrats criticized the move.

Do you think Trump's bout with COVID-19 is nearly over?

As USA Today reported, the news also led many to question whether the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.

But with the possibility the president will return to the White House as soon as Monday to continue working while recovering from the infection came the possibility political activities would continue as before.

