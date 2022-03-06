Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a tough situation, and isn’t mincing words about it.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy gave an address where he declared that, without outside intervention, more Ukrainians will be killed in the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy used emotional appeals, describing how the world’s efforts so far were too little, too late. He argued that the war against his country was just the beginning of Russian expansion.

As reported in the New York Post, Zelenskyy invoked the horrors of war to prod the United States and our NATO allies into greater action. He gave graphic descriptions of the carnage bombs cause. He complained of the limited actions taken so far while demanding future commitments.

“The whole world started making decisions too late,” Zelenksy said, according to the Post.

“I want to thank the countries that are helping with weapons. We are thankful, but it’s too late.”

CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand posted a summary on Twitter.

In presser today from Kyiv, Zelensky repeated call to NATO for no-fly zone: “How long do you need? How many arms and legs and heads should be severed so that you understand?…If you don’t have the strength to provide a no-fly zone, then give me planes. Would that not be fair?” — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 3, 2022

It’s hard to see how the small nation could prevail against such superior forces. The human suffering is terrible.

Zelenskyy wanted NATO nations to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which would require direct confrontation with Russian warplanes, and the risk of war that would entail.

Another problem is, under the Biden administration, the United States is in no condition to get directly involved with an escalating international confrontation with a determined foe.

And in this case, it’s not even clear that we should, considering the possibility of widening what is now a localized war into a confrontation between the United States and a nuclear-armed Russia.

Besides, under Biden’s policies, the nation is in freefall.

The United States’ own southern border is invaded every day. The Biden administration’s chaotic withrawal from Afghanistan damaged the country’s image on the world state.

The Pentagon is obsessed with leftist activism instead of combat readiness. Spending is out of control. Energy prices are devastating an already struggling economy.

Even without all these horrible conditions, potentially starting World War III is never a good idea. The situation is not as cut and dried as some pundits would pretend.

But Zelenskyy’s point about a stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin being “too little, too late” tough to argue.

When Joe Biden stood in front of the nation’s media to all-but give a green light to a Russian invasion of its neighbor to the west, the die was cast for what was to come.

Ukraine is fighting back against numerically superior Russian forces, and may yet succeed. Even if it does, though, it won’t change the history — that this war could likely have been prevented before it ever got started.

