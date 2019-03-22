Presidential Historian Explains Why Founding Fathers Set Up the Electoral College

Presidential historian Doug Wead explained why the Founding Fathers created the Electoral College during a Friday interview with “Fox & Friends.”

“Balance. Checks and balance and to give everybody a vote,” he said.

“We could have the mainstream media and Hollywood and Silicon Valley all just go to a ballroom at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara, California, lock the doors, pick the president and the country would be at peace.

“But the people in the rest of the country get to participate, too.”

Wead said the founders wanted America to be a republic, not a direct democracy.

He also asserted they wanted to protect those in the minority by giving them more adequate representation.

“They wanted representation. It’s a republic. They didn’t want the minority view to be squashed,” he said.

“Socialism is defined by Isaiah Berlin and others — the reason it squashes free speech is because ultimately the speech of the community is more important than the speech of the individual. And our constitution is our law.

“George Washington said that the Constitution was a guide that he would never abandon. Beto O’Rourke says it’s outdated.”

Wead also said it’s unlikely the Electoral College will be dissolved and accused liberals of seeking a scapegoat for their 2016 election loss.

“It’s not going to happen,” he said. “This is back to 2016. First it was Comey’s fault. Then it was the Russians’ fault.

“Now it’s Thomas Jefferson’s fault. It’s the U.S. Constitution is the problem.”

