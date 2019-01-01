White House Press Deputy Lashes Out After CNN Attacks Trump Oval Office Claim

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley shot down a reporter who called President Donald Trump a liar via Twitter.

Brian Karem, a political analyst for the ferociously anti-Trump CNN and White House reporter for Playboy magazine, tweeted at the president on New Year’s Eve, calling him out for saying that he was in the White House.

“POTUS tweet minutes ago claimed he was in the Oval Office. No marine there so that’s another lie,” Karem wrote.

POTUS tweet minutes ago claimed he was in the Oval Office. No marine there so that’s another lie. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/rnJnQt88HO — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 31, 2018

TRENDING: Trump Contradicts Media Reports, States Parts of Border Wall Will Be ‘See-Through’

Karem was apparently referring to a Trump tweet that called on Democrats to “come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall.”

I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall. You voted yes in 2006 and 2013. One more yes, but with me in office, I’ll get it built, and Fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

Gidley’s reply to Karem called out the reporter — and included a little eyewitness testimony.

Do you think the deputy press secretary responded correctly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I just looked into the Oval Office myself, and @POTUS was in fact sitting behind the Resolute Desk working,” Gidley said.

“So, now I’m just waiting for you and the rest of your ilk to either stop jumping to false conclusions, correct the record, or, here’s a thought, call the press team to ask.”

I just looked into the Oval Office myself, and @POTUS was in fact sitting behind the Resolute Desk working. So, now I’m just waiting for you and the rest of your ilk to either stop jumping to false conclusions, correct the record, or, here’s a thought, call the press team to ask. https://t.co/uzIp0i7Dwo — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) December 31, 2018

Karem did not respond to Gidley’s tweet that day, but did continue his tirade against the president for saying that he was in the Oval Office without allowing reporters to observe him.

RELATED: Off-Air Temper Tantrum Apparently Almost Cost CNN Its Press Credentials at NYE Event

“Dear POTUS: you want to claim you were in the Oval today- fine. You want to gripe? Not fine. Open the press office doors, hold regular briefings, news conferences; answer emails and phone calls,” the Playboy correspondent demanded.

“In a word: communicate . Don’t dictate.”

Dear POTUS: you want to claim you were in the Oval today- fine. You want to gripe? Not fine. Open the press office doors, hold regular briefings, news conferences; answer emails and phone calls. In a word: communicate . Don’t dictate. Happy New Year! @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 1, 2019

When Karem did reply to Gidley, it was on Tuesday — and he then called Gidley’s character into question.

“Produce him. Sorry but saying “I saw him” don’t get it.”

Produce him. Sorry but saying “I saw him” don’t get it. A nice pool spray would do the trick. Happy New Year! https://t.co/BIUh2dzg9k — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 1, 2019

The president has been waiting for Congress to pass a spending bill that includes $5 billion in funding for a border wall.

While Democrats have pointed the blame at the president for the government shut down, the commander in chief has continued to update the public that he is available to sign a funding bill and end the shutdown, while many Democrats took their holiday vacations without the issue having been settled.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.