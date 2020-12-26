If you’ve watched White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany throughout her time at the podium this year, you’ve likely noticed that trademark golden cross necklace she adorns.

The 32-year-old mother of one told The Daily Caller in a recent interview that she wears that cross to honor Christ because it’s the least she can do to serve and honor him — day in and day out.

When McEnany isn’t battling the left’s activist reporters in the White House press pool, she’s raising her infant daughter or spending time with her husband, Major League Baseball player Sean Gilmartin. But she’s also a woman of strong faith, as she’s clearly stated in the past.

Perhaps one would have to have that strong connection with God to confidently face the gauntlet of nasty and loaded questions she does every time she attempts to do her job. That job is to keep the public up to date about what’s going on in the White House and with President Donald Trump — and the mainstream media never makes it easy.

She does that job exceedingly well, by the way.

TRENDING: Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone

When speaking with The Daily Caller earlier this week, McEnany was finally asked some questions that were long overdue. The mother, wife, Christian, and hard working professional got a chance to answer a few easy questions, which was refreshing as the leftist establishment media has never been too keen on giving her the chance to tell people about herself.

The media, of course, only reserve its softball questions for Democrats.

When speaking partially about that bias in a media in a sit-down video interview with The Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan, McEnany was finally asked a little bit about herself. The answers to her questions were of course thoughtful and insightful.

Do you think Kayleigh McEnany gets enough credit for how she's handled her time as press secretary? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (20 Votes) 97% (617 Votes)

“I always see that you visibly wear a cross and that’s not something that all Americans do. A lot of Americans feel a little awkward about wearing a cross in public and maybe don’t want to talk about their faith. Can you explain a little bit why you wear a cross so visibly every day on national television?” Olohan asked McEnany.

“Because faith is the reason I’m here,” the press secretary said. “It was an unlikely path to getting here.”

McEnany reminded Olohan that she was once a young intern for the administration of former President George W. Bush.

“I’ll never forget watching Dana Perino give her press briefing — never thinking that I would one day be behind that podium,” she said. “It never was my goal, I always wanted to be in politics and media, but never really set out for that position.”

RELATED: Here's How the Establishment Media Is Using Mayor Pete To Erase Trump's Legacy

“It all fit together like a woven web because God had a path lined up for me as He does for each and every person on Earth and all you have to do is trust Him and follow the path and pray and he makes all the dots fit together,” McEnany said.

“And the very least I can do is wear the cross, a symbol the very instrument that He died on to save humanity, Jesus Christ,” McEnany added.

The answer to Olohan’s question came easy for McEnany, who arguably embodies everything the left finds disdainful about conservative women. The press secretary balances the virtues of intellect, strength, family and motherhood, and she isn’t shy about outwardly celebrating her faith, either.

She’s turned the tables on the establishment media since her first briefing on May 1. As the adage goes: in a time of universal deceit — telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

McEnany is of course a master of exposing the media’s deceit and of correcting the record. She appears to always have the upper hand in a game of chess being played with a media whose job it is to take her down.

But she has of course shined since day one and perhaps her unrelenting faith is the reason why.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.