The New York Times has surely had better days.

After all, it’s not every day that the White House press secretary completely obliterates the newspaper on live television. But that’s exactly what happened during Monday’s White House media briefing.

Responding to a question from Todd Gillman of The Dallas Morning News regarding Russia’s alleged payments to Taliban-linked terrorists for killing American soldiers and President Donald Trump’s reported knowledge of the situation, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tore into the so-called “paper of record.”

The Trump administration has vehemently denied The Times’ claim that the president was briefed on intelligence regarding the alleged bounties, with National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien noting in a statement: “Because the allegations in recent press articles have not been verified or substantiated by the Intelligence Community, President Trump had not been briefed on the items.”

McEnany, for her part, slammed The Times’ “absolutely irresponsible decision” to “falsely report that [Trump] was briefed on something that he, in fact, was not briefed on.”

TRENDING: Exclusive from Gen. Flynn: If We Don’t Act, 2% of the People Are About To Control the Other 98%

She did not stop there, proceeding to highlight the newspaper’s abysmal record when it comes to reporting on matters related to Russia.

“And I really think that it’s time for the New York Times to step back and ask themselves why they’ve been wrong — so wrong, so often,” McEnany said.

She specifically pointed out that the paper proclaimed “all 17 intel agencies had agreed on Russian interference, before having to issue a correction that it was only four agencies.”

McEnany also mentioned The Times’ 2017 report alleging, in her words, that “Trump campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence,” as well as a 2019 column arguing that “the Trump campaign and Russia ‘had an overarching deal’ that the ‘quid of help in the campaign against Hillary … for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy.”

Should The New York Times and The Washington Post hand back their Pulitzers? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (4069 Votes) 1% (38 Votes)

After describing that preposterous accusation as an example of “the Russia hoax, which was investigated for three years with taxpayer dollars before ultimately getting an exoneration in the Mueller report,” McEnany described the “failed Russia reporting of The New York Times” as “inexcusable.”

Yet McEnany was still not finished with her epic beatdown.

“I think it’s time that The New York Times, and also The Washington Post, hand back their Pulitzers,” McEnany said.

With that, she ended the news conference as reporters in the audience continued to shout at her.

This is hardly the first time that McEnany has stood up to the left-wing establishment media. Since taking on the role of press secretary earlier this year, McEnany has not hesitated to call out the self-righteous members of the Fourth Estate.

RELATED: Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump, American News Outlet Cheers It On

Despite being dismissed as a “Twitter troll” by her detractors, McEnany has proven herself an extremely effective press secretary.

The Associated Press described her role as to “Stand By, Defend,” and “Punch Back for Trump,” and McEnany has clearly shown that she’s up to the task.

Last month, Jeff Mason of Reuters tried to corner McEnany by reminding her that during an appearance on cable TV prior to her tenure as press secretary, she assured the American people that “President Trump would not allow the coronavirus to come to this country.”

When asked by Mason if she wanted to “take that back,” McEnany quickly turned the tables.

In her response, McEnany noted that many establishment media outlets underestimated the threat of the coronavirus: “I guess I would turn the question back on the media and ask similar questions.”

“Does Vox want to take back that they proclaimed that the coronavirus would not be ‘a deadly pandemic’? Does The Washington Post want to take back that they told Americans to ‘get a grippe, the flu is bigger than the coronavirus’? she asked.

“Does The Washington Post, likewise, want to take back that ‘our brains are causing us to exaggerate the threat of the coronavirus’?” she continued.

“Does The New York Times want to take back that the ‘fear of the virus may be spreading faster than the virus itself’? Does NPR want to take back that ‘the flu was a much bigger threat than the coronavirus’? And finally, once again The Washington Post, would they like to take back that ’the government should not respond aggressively to the coronavirus’?”

McEnany dropped the hammer by telling Mason: “I’ll leave you with those questions, and maybe you’ll have some answers in a few days.”

One of the reasons the American people were attracted to President Trump is because he is a fighter. Unlike other Republicans, he does not hesitate to fight back against the never-ending negativity coming from the Democratic Party-establishment media industrial complex.

Based on her most recent media roast during Monday’s White House news briefing and her previous eagerness to mop the floor with the biased media corps, it’s clear that Trump has found his ideal press secretary.

Not surprisingly, that makes her the establishment media’s worst nightmare.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.