Share
News
A mounted police officer grips a baton while patrolling the protest area in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.
A mounted police officer grips a baton while patrolling the protest area in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. (David Pashaee - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

Press Sues the Police After What Allegedly Unfolded During Los Angeles Anti-ICE Riots

 By Joe Saunders  June 17, 2025 at 10:18am
Share

There’s a new court fight brewing over the street fighting in Los Angeles.

Besides California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempts to use federal courts to stop the president of the United States from exercising authority over the state’s National Guard, an organization representing news media outlets is suing the Los Angeles Police Department for its treatment of journalists attempting to cover the violence.

“Being a journalist in Los Angeles is now a dangerous profession,” the suit claimed — and it blames the police for that.


According to The Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit was filed by the Los Angeles Press Club and the “progressive, independent” news site Status Coup.

In the suit, the groups claim they want to for “the LAPD to respect the constitutional and statutory rights of journalists engaged in reporting on these protests and inevitable protests to come.”

The violence began over resistance to the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The lawsuit cited a long string of injuries suffered by journalists, reportedly at the hands of the LAPD, including a reporter from Queensland, Australia, who was struck in the leg by a “less lethal” projectile fired by an LAPD officer; a New York Times reporter who claimed she was hit by “crowd-control munitions” fired by police; and a reporter for the liberal website Capital & Main who says he was hit by a “projectile” fired by an LAPD officer.

Does the press have a case here?

Caren Sobel, an attorney representing the news outlets, said the problem is clear, according to the L.A. Times.

“You have people holding up their press credentials saying, ‘I’m press,’ and they still got shot,” she said.

According to the Times, Sobel is a veteran of court fights with the LAPD stemming from George Floyd riots of 2020, which hit Los Angeles just as they hit other major American cities.

She “filed a similar action in the wake of the LAPD’s response to the 2020 protests on behalf of Black Lives Matter-L.A. and others who contended that LAPD caused scores of injuries by firing hard-foam projectiles,” the newspaper reported.

News about the lawsuit did not exactly get a sympathetic response from many social media users.

Related:
'It's a Big Win': Jury Renders Verdict on MyPillow CEO - But Mike Lindell Isn't Backing Down

The police department told the Times it does not comment on pending litigation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Did Putin Just Wash His Hands of Iran?
Trump Responds to Report That He Has Approved Iran Attack Plans
'It's a Big Win': Jury Renders Verdict on MyPillow CEO - But Mike Lindell Isn't Backing Down
Report: President's 'Nightwatch' Doomsday Plane Arrives in DC
Press Sues the Police After What Allegedly Unfolded During Los Angeles Anti-ICE Riots
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation