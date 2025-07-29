Pressure to Appoint Obama Special Counsel Mounts for Trump Admin Following Gabbard's Bombshell Revelations

Two GOP senators are calling for a special counsel to be appointed by the Justice Department to investigate former President Barack Obama’s connection to the Russiagate hoax.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas think an official inquiry would be “for the good of the country” and could help determine if Obama — or administration officials — “manipulated the U.S. national security apparatus for a political outcome.”

“We urge Attorney General Bondi to appoint a special counsel to investigate the extent to which former President Obama, his staff and administration officials manipulated the U.S. national security apparatus for a political outcome,” a news release from late last week read.

“As we have supported in the past, appointing an independent special counsel would do the country a tremendous service in this case.”

They added, “With every piece of information that gets released, it becomes more evident that the entire Russia collusion hoax was created by the Obama Administration to subvert the will of the American people.”

This comes after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents pointing to Obama’s involvement in manipulating information from the intelligence community to call the 2016 election into question. Thereby sabotaging President Donald Trump’s first term.

“On December 7, 2016, after the election, talking points were prepared for DNI James Clapper stating, ‘Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the U.S. Presidential election outcome,'” the senators’ release continued.

“A declassified copy of the Presidential Daily Brief, which was prepared using intelligence from the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, FBI, National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, State Department, and open sources, for Obama on December 8, 2016, assessed that ‘Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent U.S. election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.'”

One day later, Obama held a meeting with his top national security advisors that included John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, and others to discuss Russia. This, despite evidence that the country had no impact on the 2016 results.

Obama officials later fed a false narrative to the media and had Democratic lawmakers parrot these talking points to delegitimize Trump.

The end result was a wild distraction that stalled Trump’s domestic agenda, a sham impeachment, the arrest of top officials, and other wild conspiracy theories meant to paralyze the White House.

It also gave liberal commentators a convenient a talking point to counter a roaring economy, lower gas prices, immigration reform, significant tax cuts, and Trump’s mockery of the media.

An Obama spokesperson pushed back on the allegations, saying: “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

The president addressed the issue last week, saying Obama may benefit form a recent Supreme Court case that Trump was involved in, concerning presidential immunity.

“It probably helps him a lot. Probably helps him a lot. The immunity ruling. But it doesn’t help the people around him at all,” he said. “But it probably helps him a lot. He’s done criminal acts, there’s no question about it. But he has immunity. And it probably helps him a lot.”

“He owes me big,” the commander in chief added. “Obama owes me big.”

Hopefully the DOJ will go after those who allegedly aided Obama in his quest to take down Trump — I heard prison time is a good deterrent. If there’s no deterrence or accountability, who’s to say this won’t happen again.

Escalation will take hold and before long, things will spin out of control creating a Frankenstein’s monster that’ll make even the worst banana republics look organized.

