Prestigious University Event Attacks ‘Christian Privilege’ 4 Days After Easter

George Washington University plants to host a seminar on the perils of “Christian privilege” this week in Washington, D.C., just four days after Easter.

The seminar is titled, “Christian Privilege: But Our Founding Fathers Were Christian, Right?!”

According to GWU’s Multicultural Student Services Center website, some of the questions to be addressed are: “How do Christians in the USA experience life in an easier way than non-Christians? Even with the separation of Church and State, are there places where Christians have built-in advantages over non-Christians? How do we celebrate Christian identities and acknowledge that Christians receive unmerited perks from institutions and systems all across our country?”

The 90-minute seminar will also examine the connection between Christian privilege and white privilege.

Instructor Timothy Kane said he wants participants to leave the session with the ability to list at least three examples of Christian privilege, three ways to align with a non-Christian person, as well as the role of denial when it comes to white privilege.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino tweeted in response to the seminar, “’Christian privilege?’ This may be the most disturbing story you’ll read all day. Someone should’ve told the martyrs about ‘Christian privilege.'”

“Christian privilege?” This may be the most disturbing story you’ll read all day. Someone should’ve told the martyrs about “Christian privilege.” https://t.co/bHXhAQ15ks — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 3, 2018

Another responded in a similar vein: “Just when we thought the idea of ‘white privilege’ was stupid enough, the left has now coined the term ‘Christian privilege.’ NEWSFLASH: Christians are the most persecuted religion in the world! This is just sick!”

A report released last year by the Center for Studies on New Religions found 90,000 Christians worldwide were killed for their beliefs in 2016.

One woman highlighted in a tweet examples of the persecution Christians face in the United States, which are chronicled in a Time magazine piece titled, “Regular Christians Are No Longer Welcome in American Culture.”

@GWtweets The title of your course/presentation suggests bias. Are you going to include opposing views? If not, aren’t you promoting exclusion & persecution? pic.twitter.com/5wAqq9IQ2C — Cindy Brantley (@cdbrantley) April 3, 2018

Incidents of Christian persecution in the United States include a New Jersey teacher being suspended for giving a student a Bible, a Washington state high school football coach being removed from his position for praying after games, and an Atlanta fire chief being fired for self-publishing a book defending Christian morals.

Additionally, an Oregon couple was fined by the state for $135,000 for not agreeing to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding.

As reported by The Western Journal , a popular Christian group at Harvard University was put on probation last month for calling for a member of its leadership to step down after she revealed she was in a same-sex relationship.

George Washington University was founded by Congress in 1821 based on the wish of America’s first president to have a national college in the capital city.

In his Farewell Address in 1796, George Washington exhorted, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.”

“Let it simply be asked: Where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice? And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion,” he explained.

“Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”

