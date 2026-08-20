Presumed Lead Candidate to Replace Karoline Leavitt Says She's 'Not in the Running'

Alina Habba says she is not seeking the White House press secretary job, despite prediction markets putting her at the top of the list.

Habba addressed the speculation Wednesday evening in a post on X, directly pushing back on reports that she could replace Karoline Leavitt.

“Flattered by the Kalshi odds, but I’m not in the running for any job,” Habba wrote.

She then took a shot at the anonymous sourcing behind the reports that she is being considered to replace Leavitt.

“However, if I’m getting a new one, I’d love for one of these anonymous sources to let me know first,” she added.

Habba followed with another jab at the coverage, writing, “Fake news remains the undefeated champ… well… until I come at them.”

Flattered by the Kalshi odds, but I’m not in the running for any job. However, if I’m getting a new one, I’d love for one of these anonymous sources to let me know first. Fake news remains the undefeated champ…well…until I come at them 😉 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) August 19, 2026

The comments came one day after Kalshi said Habba had a 52 percent chance of becoming President Donald Trump’s next press secretary.

Kalshi posted the prediction Tuesday, calling it breaking news as Habba’s odds climbed to the top of its market.

BREAKING: Alina Habba now has a 52% chance to be Trump’s next Press Secretary pic.twitter.com/PIhKC3XORI — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) August 19, 2026

Two days earlier, Habba had been given an 18 percent chance.

BREAKING: A clear top 3 contenders have emerged to fill Karoline Leavitt’s vacancy Odds to be Trump’s next Press Secretary:

🟥 Anna Kelly: 36%

🟥 Scott Jennings: 19%

🟥 Alina Habba: 18%

(All others 5% or under) pic.twitter.com/70vTarjVnL — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) August 16, 2026

The speculation began after Leavitt announced she would leave the press secretary position at the end of the month.

A White House source previously said that Trump had not decided on Leavitt’s replacement and that no timetable had been announced, per a New York Post report.

Sources within and close to the administration reportedly said several names were already being discussed for the high-profile position.

Habba, a former acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey and one-time personal attorney to Trump, was identified as one of the leading contenders.

Leavitt announced her departure in an X post, saying serving as press secretary had been the “honor and adventure of a lifetime.”

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

The 28-year-old press secretary said becoming a mother while holding one of the administration’s most demanding jobs had forced a difficult decision.

Leavitt said she could not give her two young children the time and attention she believed they deserved while continuing in the role.

Trump called Leavitt one of his most trusted aides and said he understood and respected her decision to spend more time with her children.

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