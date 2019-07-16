SECTIONS
Pretty Latina Border Agent Goes Viral, Agrees with Trump on Protecting Border Despite Being Dem According to Report

By Joe Setyon
Published July 16, 2019 at 9:43am
A Latina Border Patrol agent is going viral on social media, with the hashtag “ICEbae” dividing users.

Now, the border agent herself is expressing gratitude that she gets to earn a living by defending her country.

Images first surfaced last week of the agent, who helped out with security when Vice President Mike Pence traveled to a migrant detention facility on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Fox News.

Soon, “#ICEbae” was born. And many social media users were not shy when it came to expressing how they felt about her.

“#IceBae could detain me for however long she wants,” one user wrote, according to Fox.

Not everyone was so positive. Some users likened the border agent to a Nazi.

On Sunday, a woman claiming to be the agent in the viral images identified herself on Twitter, the New York Post reported.

“Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture. I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP,” the woman, who the Post identified as 26-year-old Kiara Cervantes, tweeted.

“It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!”

She also posted a short, since-deleted video, according to Fox.

“Just woke up … saw that I needed to make a video so y’all could believe that it’s me,” the woman said in the video. “It’s me — I’m a Customs officer based in Texas and yeah, I don’t know what else to say.”

Citing voter registration records, the Post reported that Cervantes registered in 2011 as a Democrat.

Despite her apparent party affiliation, she appears to be a fan of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, at least insofar as she supports protecting America’s southern border from illegal immigrants.

In a Monday night tweet, she wrote about how much she loves her job.

“Thank you all for the support! My job is so hectic at this moment but I am grateful. I love protecting my country!” she wrote.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cervantes also defended herself from one naysayer.

“You have no idea who my parents are and no idea what goes into my job on a daily basis… before speaking on something you know nothing about…. DONT. Regardless I’m blessed and thankful for the career I have,” she said, according to the Post.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
