Pretty Latina Border Agent Goes Viral, Agrees with Trump on Protecting Border Despite Being Dem According to Report

A Latina Border Patrol agent is going viral on social media, with the hashtag “ICEbae” dividing users.
Now, the border agent herself is expressing gratitude that she gets to earn a living by defending her country.
Images first surfaced last week of the agent, who helped out with security when Vice President Mike Pence traveled to a migrant detention facility on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Fox News.
Nothing but respect for our Latina concentration camp guards pic.twitter.com/oarIOba5i1
— Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) July 13, 2019
#ICEBae got me like pic.twitter.com/lzSGKbUmLY
— Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) July 16, 2019
Soon, “#ICEbae” was born. And many social media users were not shy when it came to expressing how they felt about her.
Me when I first laid eyes on #IceBae pic.twitter.com/4kKuUFukGw
— Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) July 15, 2019
#ICEbae Immigration FINEst pic.twitter.com/hgmPifHSnH
— IG: SameSpitDifferentFace (@SSDFpodcast) July 14, 2019
#IceBae is a latina hero that knows about the factual dangers of letting in illegals. Democrats hate seeing minorities that have escaped their ways of thinking.Thank You for your service @kiarace24👌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pi0tRE01XY
— 🐂Cornfusius🐂 (@TaurenLT) July 15, 2019
“#IceBae could detain me for however long she wants,” one user wrote, according to Fox.
Not everyone was so positive. Some users likened the border agent to a Nazi.
I’m never the type to be all serious on twitter(🤢) BUT…. #IceBae ? Seriously? We’re witnessing the rise of a modern day Nazi Germany & this is the crap you decide to tweet about? I’m sad for U.S. pic.twitter.com/uOoe7vGhn8
— Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) July 15, 2019
Congrats on being a Nazi #IceBae
— 🌊 HELPING HAND 🌊 OUT NOW (.Sage) (@unclesage) July 16, 2019
Leaning on a wall in what ends up visually a nazi salute is maybe not the best look for this employee who’s gone viral from the @VP visit, @CBP. (Also why is she #IceBae when she’s CBP?) pic.twitter.com/NB76CVfzZa
— Hello. My name is Bix. (@bixmediocre) July 16, 2019
On Sunday, a woman claiming to be the agent in the viral images identified herself on Twitter, the New York Post reported.
“Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture. I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP,” the woman, who the Post identified as 26-year-old Kiara Cervantes, tweeted.
Soooo it’s crazy…. but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture. I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP. It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!
— Kiara C (@kiarace24) July 15, 2019
“It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!”
She also posted a short, since-deleted video, according to Fox.
“Just woke up … saw that I needed to make a video so y’all could believe that it’s me,” the woman said in the video. “It’s me — I’m a Customs officer based in Texas and yeah, I don’t know what else to say.”
Citing voter registration records, the Post reported that Cervantes registered in 2011 as a Democrat.
Despite her apparent party affiliation, she appears to be a fan of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, at least insofar as she supports protecting America’s southern border from illegal immigrants.
In a Monday night tweet, she wrote about how much she loves her job.
“Thank you all for the support! My job is so hectic at this moment but I am grateful. I love protecting my country!” she wrote.
WOW I am in awe. Thank you all for the support! My job is so hectic at this moment but I am grateful. I love protecting my country! 🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️ And I love my supporters!
— Kiara C (@kiarace24) July 16, 2019
In a since-deleted tweet, Cervantes also defended herself from one naysayer.
“You have no idea who my parents are and no idea what goes into my job on a daily basis… before speaking on something you know nothing about…. DONT. Regardless I’m blessed and thankful for the career I have,” she said, according to the Post.
