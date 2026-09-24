A previously deported illegal alien from Guatemala is in custody in Louisiana after Berwick police say he confessed to repeatedly sexually abusing a child younger than 13.

The arrest was announced by the Berwick Police Department after investigators said they identified the suspect at a local residence and obtained a confession during questioning.

Miguel Adan Lux Pu, 33, now faces five counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, according to the department’s public release on the case.

Police described the charges as the result of a complaint involving sexual abuse of a minor child.

Investigators said Pu lived in the same home as the child and was a relative of the victim.

Local coverage later filled in more of that timeline and the statements police attributed to him.

Acadiana News First reported that when officers spoke with Pu, he admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the child on multiple occasions during 2025.

Police have not released further details about those alleged incidents because of the victim’s age.

WBRZ-TV reported that Pu was booked into the Berwick jail on the five first-degree rape counts and remains in custody.

Bond has not been set in the case.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an immigration detainer on Pu, Berwick police said.

The detainer asks the jail to notify ICE before any release, so federal officers can take custody if the criminal case allows it.

Berwick police said Pu is a native of Guatemala who “had previously been deported from the United States and had subsequently reentered the country unlawfully approximately 5 to 6 years ago.”

Berwick Police Chief J.P. Henry said the department will work with local, state, and federal partners when a person is in the country unlawfully and commits crimes against residents, especially children.

“If you are unlawfully in this country and commit crimes against members of our community, especially our children, we will work with our local, state, and federal partners to identify you, arrest you, and ensure that you face the appropriate criminal and immigration proceedings,” Henry said.

“Our children deserve to feel safe in their own homes, and we will continue doing everything within our authority to protect them,” he added.

The ICE detainer does not replace the Louisiana charges. It runs on a separate track and is meant to keep Pu from being released into the community if the state case changes or if he becomes eligible for transfer.

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