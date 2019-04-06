Previously Deported MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced to Prison

A previously deported MS-13 gang member from El Salvador was sentenced to one year in prison for illegally re-entering the United States.

Fily Giovany Amaya-Martinez was handed down a one-year prison sentence on Friday by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Amaya-Martinez, a 36-year-old known member of MS-13, was deported from the U.S. in 2003 after being convicted of an aggravated felony near Washington, D.C.

However, he returned to the U.S. in 2009 after being charged with several murders in his home country of El Salvador.

Amaya-Martinez was able to live in the U.S., undetected, for nearly a decade until he was discovered by an anti-gang task faced in 2018.

“Amaya-Martinez fled justice in his home country and defied the laws of this country when he illegally reentered,” Lyle Boelens, the acting field office director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) enforcement and removal operations in Washington, D.C., said.

TRENDING: Former Middle School Teacher Claims She Felt ‘Pressured’ To Perform Sex Acts on Teen

“Today’s sentencing answers his defiance. We stand with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in resolute commitment to continue to ensure that our communities are safe from dangerous criminals.”

The case was hailed as an example for the need of strong immigration enforcement.

“After allegedly committing multiple murders in El Salvador, this violent MS-13 gang member fled El Salvador and illegally crossed our southern border to get back into the United States,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, the attorney and chief federal law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Virginia, stated.

“This case is a prime example of our need for strong borders and why this office continues to prioritize criminal immigration cases. My thanks to the dedicated anti-gang task force agents for their outstanding work on this important case, and for removing this dangerous felon from our community,” Terwilliger continued.

Do you think the one-year prison sentence is sufficient? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

Amaya-Martinez’s sentencing comes as the Trump administration continues to clash with congressional Democrats over immigration and border enforcement.

The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, a five-member board that controls the House of Representatives’ general counsel, voted 3-2 along party lines on Thursday to initiate a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration on the southern border.

Democrats, with the help of some GOP support, had previously passed a resolution that commended his border emergency. However, Trump vetoed the resolution and lawmakers were not able to override it.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen has also asked Congress to pass a series a measures to alleviate the immigration situation, but with Democrats controlling the House, these requests are not expected to be met.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Ted Cruz Threatens To Go After Law School that ‘Blacklists Christian Organizations’

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.