Previously Expelled Tenn. Dem Denied Entry to Capitol After Officers See What He's Carrying in His Hands

When a behavior gets rewarded, expect more of it to occur.

Democratic State Representative Justin Jones of Tennessee was recently expelled from the legislature for leading a disruptive incursion. However, Jones was almost immediately sent back to the Tennessee House by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, effectively escaping the consequences of his radical actions.

Apparently emboldened by the reversal, Jones carried on his tactics of outrageous behavior on Monday, attempting to bring a child’s casket into the Tennessee State Capitol as a prop.

As reported by NPR, Jones was appointed as his own replacement by a unanimous vote by Nashville’s Metro Council. Jones will remain seated for the interim ahead of a special election, which has yet to be scheduled. Jones can run as a candidate in the special election as well.

Jones was one of three Democrat legislators accused of leading an incursion in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on March 30. Protestors invaded the Capitol while agitating for more gun control laws.

The other two Tennessee House members implicated were Representatives Justin Pearson of Memphis and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville.

The contentious issue of gun control flared up after Audrey Hale, a woman who identified as a man, attacked a Christian school in Nashville. Hale murdered six three children and three adults before she was killed by police.

The terrible incident raised concerns about mental health issues and anti-Christian violence. However, the left ignored the real problems and victims. Activists hijacked the narrative and defaulted to their standard gun control positions, even though most proposed gun control measures would not have prevented the massacre.

Jones, Pearson and Johnson led protest chants from the floor of the chamber, an act considered “disorderly and disruptive conduct.”

According to The Tennessean, the three Democrats breached chamber rules when they approached the podium without being recognized to speak. There they used a bullhorn to lead spectators in gun control chants.

Tennessee House Republicans voted on April 6 to expel Jones and Pearson. The attempt to expel Johnson failed by one vote.

NPR stated like Jones, Pearson was reappointed to the House, in his case by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

As a former Black Lives Matter instigator, Jones must have gotten used to having no accountability for his actions.

Jones used his return to the State Capitol on Monday to demonstrate he learned nothing from absolutely nothing from the fallout of his previous stunt. Jones attempted to escalate tensions in the Tennessee House with another protest and a gruesome prop, a child’s casket. He was denied entry.

If Jones really cared about children he would be pro-life in regards to abortion, but leftist will not concede that obvious point.

Social media covered Jones’ latest attempts to break the rules to score cheap political points.

“NEW: Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones carries a baby casket around the Tennessee state Capitol. American politics is nothing more than professional acting. Jones sees a unique opportunity to use dead children as a prop to further his popularity and political career so he is making the most of it. Despicable,” Collin Rugg wrote on Twitter.

NEW: Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones carries a baby casket around the Tennessee state Capitol. American politics is nothing more than professional acting. Jones sees a unique opportunity to use dead children as a prop to further his popularity and political career so he is making… pic.twitter.com/eJcNXHa2u3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 18, 2023

Justin Jones was refused entrance to the Tennessee State Capitol while carrying an empty casket to represent the victims of the Covenant School shooting.pic.twitter.com/XIPyiKDqA9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 18, 2023

Grifter and Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones is complaining that he was “locked out” of the house floor because he wanted to bring in a child’s casket as a prop (which is not allowed) to protest Republicans. pic.twitter.com/HP0doqs8I7 — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) April 17, 2023

“Political theater at its finest,” one user wrote.

Political theater at its finest — FloridaMan’sWife (@ChasSumnerWife) April 18, 2023

Another stated, “Disgusting act for attention.”

Good. Disgusting act for attention. — GeorgieGirl (@GuessWhoTexas) April 18, 2023



This is a preview of what is to come from the left in the future. Because Jones is black, legitimate attempts to hold him responsible for his misdeeds are met with the narrative spin of racism accusations.

Not only is Jones emboldened when he is able to violate the rules, but his example will encourage others to do the same.

