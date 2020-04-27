SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

'Price Is Right' Announcer George Gray Thankful To Be Alive After Suffering 3 Heart Attacks

George Gray appears with "The Price is Right" model Rachel Reynolds in 2014.Hutton Supancic / Getty Images for SXSWGeorge Gray, shown with "The Price is Right" model Rachel Reynolds, is recovering after he experienced three heart attacks in the span of a week. (Hutton Supancic / Getty Images for SXSW)

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 27, 2020 at 12:27pm
Print

While many people are struggling to find any positive in the current health climate, game show host George Gray and his wife, Brittney, have a bit of a different perspective.

Just 53 and in otherwise good health, George Gray has been an announcer for “The Price Is Right” since 2011 and also hosted “The Weakest Link.” Staying in Tucson, Arizona, and hunkering down to shelter in place, things seemed to be going pretty well for the couple — other than the disappointment of a canceled vacation.

The Grays were supposed to be in Thailand, but the coronavirus pandemic changed their plans and they stayed home. That proved to be a life-saving decision: George started experiencing heart attacks on Wednesday.

“He has low cholesterol,” Brittney told USA Today. “He ran a mile the day before. No blood pressure problems, nothing. The doctor said this is most likely genetic. There are no signs beforehand — until the heart attack.”

TRENDING: DNC Chair’s Re-Discovered Comments on Sex Assault Spell Disaster for Joe Biden

“We were supposed to be in Thailand for our one-year wedding anniversary during this time. If COVID-19 didn’t happen, we would have been on a plane back and he most likely would be dead. We jokingly — but not seriously — say that COVID-19 saved his life.”

Gray first started experiencing indigestion-like pain, which was followed by chest pain and arm weakness. He knew the signs, and he was pretty sure what was happening.

“If this isn’t a heart attack, I don’t know what it is,” he told his wife.

When first responders arrived and started checking him over, they quickly confirmed that not only was Gray having a heart attack, it was a serious one.

“Are you allowed to tell me I’m having a heart attack?” the host asked.

“Yeah,” they said. “It’s a big one.”

Over the next couple of days, Gray had a total of three heart attacks, and two of them were the sort labeled “widowmakers” — serious episodes that could have claimed his life.

The first heart attack occurred as he was being taken to the hospital. Medical personnel placed a stent, but it failed, and he experienced a second heart attack.

RELATED: Prominent Actor Irrfan Khan of 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Jurassic World' Dies

“He basically had a second heart attack right there,” Brittney explained. “The doctors were luckily able to rush back in and stent the stent.”

They needed to do a bypass surgery, which they scheduled for Friday, and as he was being taken to the operating room, he had a third heart attack.

“He recovered and he was getting stronger, but as he was being wheeled into the operating room, he started having a heart attack right on the operating table,” Brittney said.

After quadruple bypass surgery, Gray seems to be doing better and is speaking again, his representative, Phil Viardo, told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Viardo also acknowledged that if Gray hadn’t been on home turf, he might not have made it, saying he was “lucky that he was already on the operating table when the big heart attack happened.”

Thankfully, all seems as well as it can be, and Gray plans to truck on as usual.

“George would love to thank all his friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support,” Viardo said. “He is looking forward to returning to the set of Price as soon as they come back from the pandemic hiatus.”

“For now he will remain in Arizona until he is healthy enough to return to his LA home where he will continue recovery and any necessary treatment.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Woman Whose Body Is Covered 80% in Birth Marks Was Called 'Ugly Spotted Dog'
Family Spending Lockdown Cleaning Headstones of Complete Strangers
Reality TV Star Ashley Ross Dead at Age 34
Grocery Store Sends Man Caught Stealing Home with Bag Full of Food: 'We Will Feed You'
Retired Marine Gives Heartwarming Speech to Hospital Staff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×