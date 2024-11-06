Priceless Clip: Jake Tapper Learns On-Air Kamala Didn't Do Better Joe Biden in a Single State

After Tuesday night’s victory for now President-elect Donald Trump, the left and the Democrats are going to be asking themselves several important questions.

An obvious one that comes to mind: Why did we choose Vice President Kamala Harris as our candidate?

Choose is the correct word as Harris did not win a primary and was installed after President Joe Biden was ousted as the candidate. On election night, the American people saw the results of that choice, and CNN’s anchor Jake Tapper did, too, in one of the more satisfying clips to emerge from the media’s coverage.

CNN correspondent John King took to the network’s interactive map to show Tapper exactly where Harris outperformed Biden when comparing this year’s election to 2020’s election when the latter achieved victory.

Where did Harris outperformed Biden? Nowhere.

Jake Tapper shocked by map that shows that Kamala Harris did not out perform Joe Biden in a single county:

Jake Tapper: “Holy smokes! Literally nothing? Literally not one county?” Trump was the biggest winner tonight. Joe Biden 2nd biggest winner. pic.twitter.com/ECQD6WfEDL — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 6, 2024

“So, you asked are there any places that the vice president’s overperforming Joe Biden in 2020,” King said to Tapper.

He then proceeded to pull up a completely blank map indicating to Tapper and viewers that Harris did not do better in a single state in the entire country.

Would Joe Biden have performed better against Trump than Kamala Harris did? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (130 Votes) No: 59% (187 Votes)

“Holy smokes,” Tapper said. “Literally nothing?”

“Literally nothing,” King reassured him.

The above clip does implies that Harris underperformed Biden in every county in every state across the country, but as Mediaite reported, the clip did not show the entire segment. King’s map was programmed to show “states, not counties, before [King switched] to another slide, which showed Harris outperforming Biden by 3 percent or more in a mere 58 counties.”

What did the left expect from this candidate? She was the ultimate DEI hire.

Harris did not rise to the candidacy through merit. She was chosen for this role just as she was chosen to be Biden’s vice president because of her skin color and womanhood.

We all have criticisms of Biden, but he won his party’s primary. He was put to the voters as a choice, and they voted him as the party nominee.

When you install a candidate and shuck merit, the results are going to be lackluster. The DEI candidate does not perform as well as the merit candidate.

Not only did Harris underperforming compared to Biden prove that, but her loss to Trump did, as well.

What seemed like common sense to the regular person was totally bewildering to the Democratic Party.

Don’t install a candidate based on diversity, equity, and inclusion; the correct candidate is the one that has proven he or she can perform the job best.

Watching CNN see the consequences of Democrats’ poor decision making in real time was all too satisfying as the man they hate and vilify ran on merit and was rightfully awarded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.