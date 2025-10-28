Share
Commentary
Rep. Raul Ruiz and Rep. Norma Torres, both California Democrats, are denied entry for a congressional oversight visit to the GEO Group Adelanto ICE Processing Center detention facility in Adelanto, California, on July 11. In that instance, they were denied entry due to failure to comply with a new federal directive requiring 72 hours notice for such visits.
Commentary
Rep. Raul Ruiz and Rep. Norma Torres, both California Democrats, are denied entry for a congressional oversight visit to the GEO Group Adelanto ICE Processing Center detention facility in Adelanto, California, on July 11. In that instance, they were denied entry due to failure to comply with a new federal directive requiring 72 hours notice for such visits. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Priceless: Democrats Accidentally Lock Themselves Out of ICE Detention Facilities and Can't Get Back in Without Help

 By Michael Schwarz  October 28, 2025 at 11:03am
Share

Oh, the delicious irony!

If not for Democrats’ destructive ideas and demonic bloodlust, they would provide an endless source of unintentional comedy.

For instance, according to Politico, the ongoing government shutdown, for which nearly all Democratic senators have repeatedly voted, has prevented Democratic legislators from gaining access to detention facilities run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

In sum, when the Democrats shut down the government, they rendered inoperative the provisions of existing funding laws. Those provisions required on-demand access for members of Congress tasked with oversight duties.

At present, however, ICE no longer operates under those funding laws. Instead, the agency now operates under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which does not require congressional access.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, seemed to revel in the irony.

“While the Democrats may not care about shutting down the government and making millions of public servants go without a paycheck, maybe they will get back to work now that they have lost the precious appropriations rider they rely on to try to storm ICE facilities,” McLaughlin said.

Democrats, of course, love nothing more than a public stunt in which they can showcase support for illegal alien criminals.

On the other hand, the Democratic Party in its current manifestation exists only to harm Trump.

Do you think Democrats will ever recover from the damage done during Trump’s presidencies?

Clearly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer believed that the government shutdown would do exactly that.

Now, however, Democrats’ own allies have pressured them to reopen the government immediately.

What did Schumer and his merry band of nincompoops think would happen if they prolonged the stalemate?

In any event, the thought of ICE officials turning legislators away from detention facilities reminds us of similar instances earlier this year.

Who can forget, for instance, the lone security guard who barred Democrat lawmakers from entering the Department of Education building in February? That particular group of miscreants included Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

Related:
'What the F*** Did You Just Do?' New Book Recounts Obama's Stunned Call to Pelosi After She Endorsed Harris

Likewise, recall law-enforcement officials slamming a door on Waters when she tried to enter an ICE facility in June.

The look on Waters’ face when she realized her insignificance and impotence is pure comedy gold.

At least we know that something positive can come from Democrats’ lunacy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




'What the F*** Did You Just Do?' New Book Recounts Obama's Stunned Call to Pelosi After She Endorsed Harris
Priceless: Democrats Accidentally Lock Themselves Out of ICE Detention Facilities and Can't Get Back in Without Help
Watch: Jasmine Crockett Gets Fact-Checked by Kaitlan Collins After White House Ballroom Lie
Watch: Erika Kirk Shares Tear-Jerking Video of Daughter, 3, Repeating Charlie's Name as She Sees TPUSA HQ
Democrats' Shutdown Strategy Backfires After Massive Public Sector Union Turns on Them
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation