Priceless: Democrats Accidentally Lock Themselves Out of ICE Detention Facilities and Can't Get Back in Without Help

Oh, the delicious irony!

If not for Democrats’ destructive ideas and demonic bloodlust, they would provide an endless source of unintentional comedy.

For instance, according to Politico, the ongoing government shutdown, for which nearly all Democratic senators have repeatedly voted, has prevented Democratic legislators from gaining access to detention facilities run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

In sum, when the Democrats shut down the government, they rendered inoperative the provisions of existing funding laws. Those provisions required on-demand access for members of Congress tasked with oversight duties.

At present, however, ICE no longer operates under those funding laws. Instead, the agency now operates under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which does not require congressional access.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, seemed to revel in the irony.

“While the Democrats may not care about shutting down the government and making millions of public servants go without a paycheck, maybe they will get back to work now that they have lost the precious appropriations rider they rely on to try to storm ICE facilities,” McLaughlin said.

Democrats, of course, love nothing more than a public stunt in which they can showcase support for illegal alien criminals.

On the other hand, the Democratic Party in its current manifestation exists only to harm Trump.

Do you think Democrats will ever recover from the damage done during Trump’s presidencies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (49 Votes) No: 92% (581 Votes)

Clearly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer believed that the government shutdown would do exactly that.

Now, however, Democrats’ own allies have pressured them to reopen the government immediately.

What did Schumer and his merry band of nincompoops think would happen if they prolonged the stalemate?

In any event, the thought of ICE officials turning legislators away from detention facilities reminds us of similar instances earlier this year.

Who can forget, for instance, the lone security guard who barred Democrat lawmakers from entering the Department of Education building in February? That particular group of miscreants included Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

Big Balls award goes out on this Good Friday to this man who’s blocking Maxine Waters and Democrats in Congress from trying to storm the Department of Education 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qQXViBWltj — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 7, 2025

Likewise, recall law-enforcement officials slamming a door on Waters when she tried to enter an ICE facility in June.

Rep. Maxine Waters just had the door of an ICE facility slammed in her face by a cop Give this man a raise pic.twitter.com/G0Wu6xCSDE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2025

The look on Waters’ face when she realized her insignificance and impotence is pure comedy gold.

At least we know that something positive can come from Democrats’ lunacy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.