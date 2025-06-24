Priceless: DHS Uses Fieriest Catchphrase in Agency's History to Close Out New Deportation Statement

The Department of Homeland Security has coined a new catchphrase in the battle against illegal immigration to represent a new chapter being written by President Donald Trump’s White House: “Fire up the deportation planes.”

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted a DHS statement to the social media platform X, which included the catchphrase and explained that activist judges are trying to use freedoms reserved for American citizens to set illegal immigrants free.

“The Supreme Court ruling is a victory for the safety and security of the American people,” the statement began. “The Biden Administration allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, and, now, the Trump Administration can exercise its undisputed authority to remove these criminal illegal aliens and clean up this national security nightmare.”

“If these activists judges had their way, aliens who are so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won’t take them back, including convicted murderers, child rapists and drug traffickers, would walk free on American streets,” it continued. “DHS can now execute its lawful authority and remove illegal aliens to a country willing to accept them. Fire up the deportation planes.”

This comes after the high court shut down an activist judge’s ruling from a lower court and stated that the Trump administration could continue deporting illegal aliens to countries other than their own.

In addition, illegal immigrants would no longer be granted a “chance to show the harms they could face” if they were kicked out of the United States.

Despite the fact that we are a nation of laws, if we are to return our country to its former self, we cannot allow judicial activists to claim that every illegal alien who broke our country’s rules should be allowed the exact same consideration as law abiding citizens.

It simply doesn’t make sense and creates an impossible standard that can never be met.

Yes, measures should be in place to prevent those who truly belong here from being mistreated or abused by the system.

Yet liberals tend to take advantage of any loophole they can to keep dangerous people from abroad inside American neighborhoods, with almost no accountability.

This is unsustainable, and voters expressed this same sentiment when they voted for Trump to carry out what he promised: The biggest deportation operation in the history of the United States.

Thus far, the Supreme Court has mostly backed the Trump administration’s efforts, and public polling shows support for such measures.

This is a difficult subject matter with many shades of grey though.

Had the last administration enforced the laws as written, instead of sitting idly by while a crisis of untold magnitude spilled over our southern border, we might not find ourselves having to tackle such difficult questions.

The reality is, however, that Biden officials did exactly that. They put illegal aliens over American citizens and gave them the green light to do [almost] whatever they wanted.

Dangerous gangs, drugs, human traffickers, murderers, and other criminals are inside America’s gates.

Difficult decisions must be made, and we have to hope God gives our leaders the wisdom to discern how far they must go to protect our country, while also maintaining the rule of law.

