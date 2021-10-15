Priceless: The Look on CNN Doctor's Face When Joe Rogan Calls Out COVID Lies

CNN chief medical analyst Dr. Sanjay Gupta backpedaled on his network’s false claims about the antiparasitic drug ivermectin after being confronted by podcaster Joe Rogan, who had used a drug cocktail that included ivermectin to rapidly recover from COVID-19.

Rogan, a health fanatic who is not vaccinated, said “it’s a lie” that he used “horse dewormer” to treat the coronavirus, as CNN reported, and grilled Gupta over his network’s repeated misrepresentations.

“It’s a lie,” he said on his podcast Wednesday. “It’s a lie on a news network. … That’s a lie that they’re conscious of. It’s not a mistake. They’re unfavorably framing it as veterinary medicine.”

The self-professed lifelong liberal noted that ivermectin has been around for decades and has been prescribed to “billions of people” around the world to treat disease, including stopping viral replication.

In 2015, Japanese scientist Satoshi Omura received the Nobel Prize in medicine for his discovery of ivermectin in the late 1970s.

“Does it bother you that the network you work for out-and-out lied, just outright lied, about me taking horse dewormer?” Rogan asked Gupta.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta why CNN lied about Joe taking horse dewormer. Whole pod is worth a listen. pic.twitter.com/uvPLwfINd7 — rr (@remingtonreid) October 13, 2021

The social media superstar — who signed a $100 million contract with Spotify last year — scoffed: “I can afford people medicine, motherf***er. This is ridiculous!”

Should Joe Rogan sue CNN? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (290 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

He continued, “Don’t you think a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know they’re lying? … Do you think that that’s a problem that your news network lies?”

Rogan reiterated that CNN should not have reported that he took “horse dewormer” when the medication was prescribed to him by a physician.

Gupta, who nervously laughed during the scolding, admitted that his network should not have said the podcaster took horse dewormer.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” he sheepishly conceded.

Rogan followed up by asking, “Why did they do that?”

“I don’t know,” Gupta replied.

Rogan asked, “You didn’t ask? … You’re the medical guy over there!”

“I didn’t ask,” an embarrassed Gupta said. “I should’ve asked before coming on this podcast.”

Rogan’s annoyance is understandable, since CNN also apparently deceptively altered a video to make him appear sicker than he was when he told fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

I used to work more directly in photo and video editing, and this does look to me like CNN dropped the saturation a bit and bumped up the yellow a couple steps pic.twitter.com/0lz9vEm68U — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 7, 2021

In September, Rogan threatened to sue the network for defamation and libel.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” he said on his podcast. “They’re making s*** up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company.”

“They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie,” he added.

The liberal network’s vicious attacks on Rogan aren’t surprising since, in addition to going against the grain on the coronavirus, he has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden’s deteriorating mental fitness.







“You can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper. But, I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind,” Rogan said in June. “He’s just barely hanging in there.”

By now, many Americans believe the establishment media blatantly lie to the public to push left-wing narratives and political agendas.

While the vindictive elites will readily destroy anyone who speaks out against this mass brainwashing, it’s reassuring to know there are still some high-profile commentators like Rogan who will stand up for the truth — and, by extension, the countless Americans who’ve been bullied into silence for fear of retribution.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.