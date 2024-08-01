Share
Commentary

Priceless: The Moment Trump Flips Script on Host Trying to Stop Him from Telling Inconvenient Truths

 By Michael Austin  August 1, 2024 at 6:28am
Many believe that former President Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff rhetoric is a disadvantage.

They think it makes him appear undisciplined and lacking of leadership qualities.

In reality, though, it’s exactly this kind of unscripted, uncalculated bombast that makes Trump appealing to voters. It makes him appear honest and lets him say some obvious truths that, up until he entered the Republican Party, even conservatives were afraid to say.

Trump showcased exactly this as he waded into enemy territory in Chicago on Wednesday.

As reported by KFSN-TV, Trump showed up for an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists and, because he was willing to say what usually goes unsaid, Trump was able to make a highly-contentious reporter look like a fool.

The interview began with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott throwing all decorum to the wind to attack the former president’s character.

With her first question, Scott rapidly threw out numerous supposed quotes without taking the time to provide any context for them.

Was the event’s host biased against Trump?

“I want to start by addressing the elephant in the room, sir. A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today,” Scott said. “You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true.

“You have told four congressmen, women of color, who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabbit’ to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a ‘loser,’ saying the questions that they ask are, ‘stupid and racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar a Lago resort.

“So, my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”

Despite appearing cornered, Trump managed to get a rise out of the crowd by pointing out how ridiculous her heated rhetoric was.

“Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question so… in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say hello. Who are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network. A terrible network,” Trump said, according to KFSN.

Trump garnered the biggest response when he pointed out the uncomfortable truth of Vice President Kamala Harris’s race-baiting. Trump noted that, at one time Harris was much more keen on sharing her Indian heritage, whereas now she almost exclusively talks about being “black.”

Though Harris is of both Indian and Jamaican descent, Trump makes an important point that many who laughed at his answer seem to recognize: those identities don’t really seem to matter to Harris, she simply seems to lean into whichever race is most politically convenient at any point in time.

To further prove that Harris picks and chooses which part of her racial identity best serves her at any given time, it should be noted she is partially descended from an Irish slave owner.

If racial heritage is so important to one’s identity, why hide that aspect of her own?

At one point Trump was asked to speak on his legal cases.

After pointing out the recent Supreme Ruling that threw out one case because of Trump’s presidential immunity, he went on to note Biden had his own documents case dismissed as well, albeit for a much worse reason.

“They ruled that [Biden] was incompetent and therefore he shouldn’t stand trial. And I said ‘Isn’t that something?’ He’s incompetent and he can’t stand trial and yet he can be president, isn’t that nice?” Trump said.

The president was referring to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s admission that he would not prosecute President Biden over his reported mishandling of documents due in part to the president’s “diminished faculties and faulty memory,” as noted by Politifact.

Again, many may think this off-the-cuff style is a negative for Trump, but this writer vehemently disagrees.

Just watch those videos above. Listen to how the crowd responds each time Trump shares an inconvenient and uncomfortable truth.

People are ready for a no-nonsense truth-teller to cut through all the media nonsense.

Truth and Accuracy

