Priceless: Official Democratic X Account Tweets Out Humiliating Image, Forced to Delete in Complete Embarrassment

It’s one of those things that would be hilarious if it weren’t so serious.

On Nov. 5, 2024, you, Mr. and Mrs. America, never had it so good. You were complaining about all the money you were spending on stuff — but everyone else had it worse! America was doing great thanks to Bidenomics! And Kamalamalamanomics were going to be even that much better, because you could add even more meaningless syllables to it!

On Jan. 20, 2025, the price of every grocery item, everywhere — but especially eggs — was so high you had to take out a second mortgage to afford a trip to the grocery store. And you know whose fault that was? Someone else’s, now!

It’s not difficult to see how this felicitous difference in messaging was reached or what they hoped to accomplish with it. The Republicans had made plenty of hay off of inflation for years. Now it was their turn to make that hay as the sun of being in the opposition shined upon them! Republicans would be too dumb to notice, right?

That was the point of this social media post, which seriously was a thing for a few hours on Thursday — showing just how bad things had gotten.

There’s one very serious problem with that chart, which nobody in charge apparently thought to check before they put it out on X:

Fixed the Democrat’s graph for them… Unbelievable that they posted this. https://t.co/vAsS0A2Ezb pic.twitter.com/j0dT2Jqefq — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 25, 2025

Will the Democratic Party ever be truly trustworthy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (25 Votes) No: 99% (2404 Votes)

Yes, almost all of the problem … was theirs! And since prices usually aren’t deflationary (and that brings economic problems of its own) we’re now stuck with their stupidities. But now they can blame it on other people, and Americans won’t notice, right?

A lack of attention to this whoopsie wasn’t the general impression on social media:

The DNC ran Democrat page posted this graph, labeling it “Trump’s America.” They must not have looked too close at the dates, because all this shows is how disastrous prices became under Biden. No wonder the DNC barely scrapes by, they are not the brightest. pic.twitter.com/Vy39rk9OVQ — Media Lies (@MediasLies) July 24, 2025

Joe Biden was president for most of the time period shown in the graph. Self-own by the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/BHmziC7nZz — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 24, 2025

Etc., etc. There’s a reason why that post is no more — and yet, it lives on thanks to the enterprising folks who notice that facts remain facts.

If there’s one thing to take away from this, it’s not that the Democrats are stupid. Intelligence may not be a prerequisite for making it to the top in Washington, D.C. — sycophancy, obsequiousness, ruthlessness, a lack of life priorities and/or responsibility other than one’s meaningless career, and a willingness to self-medicate through Adderall and caffeine all surpass raw intelligence — but outright stupidity is usually a disqualifying factor. Unless you have the right last name, of course:

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, claims smoking CRACK is “probably” safer than drinking alcohol . “People think of crack as being dirty. It’s the exact opposite. When you make crack what you’re doing is you’re burning off all the impurities…” pic.twitter.com/Etl1DgygBh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 22, 2025

So no, these people (except Hunter) aren’t stupid. They think you are.

They think you see your grocery bill and don’t know that their policies were responsible for it. Or maybe you forgot. Maybe you forget anything behind the last YouTube ad. You’re a rube. You don’t understand economics. So now that someone else is in power, they’re responsible for the problems the Democrats made.

You’ve heard the inflation numbers have been low under Donald Trump’s administration? Don’t listen to that bosh! That’s the media. You don’t trust them, right? Unless when you’re supposed to, like with Stephen Colbert — who got canceled because of that fascist that also makes you pay more for eggs. Don’t you get it?

People do. And that’s why the Democrats lost in 2024, and they still have no message the better part of a year later.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.